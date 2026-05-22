Prepare for Job Loss During the Fourth Industrial Revolution of AI, says Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kaga Industry Analyst

Kagan says the transition into the AI era will create opportunity, but the road ahead will be disruptive for many workers

How will you prepare for job loss due to AI?” — Jeff KAGAN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watch the business news every day and you will see constant discussion and excitement surrounding the Fourth Industrial Revolution driven by artificial intelligence. While AI is expected to create new industries, improve productivity, and generate better jobs over the long term, the transition period over the next decade or two is likely to be difficult, with widespread job cuts and workforce disruption.According to Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan, during a recent speech, every Industrial Revolution has reshaped the workforce, creating both winners and losers before the economy stabilized and adapted.• The First Industrial Revolution focused on mechanization and began around 1760, lasting roughly 100 years.• The Second Industrial Revolution centered on mass production and began around 1870, lasting approximately 50 years.• The Third Industrial Revolution introduced computers and digital technology beginning around 1970. Many experts believe this wave is still continuing today.• The Fourth Industrial Revolution is centered on AI and intelligent technologies such as Robotics and Quantum computing. Public growth accelerated during the past decade and remains in its earliest stages.This new era is being driven not only by AI, but also by technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), advanced semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, data centers, automation, and intelligent systems.The Fourth Industrial Revolution is also referred to as 4IR, Industry 4.0, and the Intelligence Age.“Today, we are still in the very early days of this AI revolution,” says Kagan. “There is far more change ahead.”“As with every previous Industrial Revolution, entire industries will be transformed,” Kagan continues. “New companies will rise, existing leaders will adapt or decline, and workers will need to prepare for significant change.”Kagan says success during this transition will depend heavily on leadership. CEOs, CAIOs, CMOs, and senior executives must rapidly expand their understanding of AI and continuously evolve their strategies to remain competitive.“I have advised many leaders and companies. Some will navigate this transition successfully and remain leaders,” says Kagan. “Others will struggle. Some may not survive.”• Investors have embraced the AI revolution because of its enormous growth potential.• Workers, however, are facing increasing uncertainty as layoffs continue across multiple sectors.“In the early stages, AI-related job losses primarily impacted lower-level positions,” says Kagan. “Today, layoffs are moving up the organizational chart into middle management. Eventually, even higher-level and executive positions will also be affected.”Kagan believes the long-term future will ultimately create more valuable and productive work opportunities, but he warns there will likely be a prolonged adjustment period before those benefits fully emerge.“Job growth will come,” says Kagan. “However, there may be several difficult years between where we are today and where we are ultimately headed.”About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and Tech Influencer who provides insight and commentary on the companies and technologies transforming business and society.For more than 40 years, Kagan has covered wireless, telecom, AI, 5G, 6G, IoT, broadband, Wi-Fi, streaming, cable television, and other high-growth technology sectors serving both B2B and B2C markets.Kagan advises CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era and the evolving technology landscape.AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin (retired) highlighted Kagan’s industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear and practical insights for executives, investors, employees, and consumers.ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jeff-kaganX: x.com/jeffkagan# # #

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