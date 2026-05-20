Three Leaf Orthodontics Celebrates Local Swim Programs That Build Confidence, Discipline, and Community

Three Leaf Orthodontics Dr. Shane Markey, DDS of Three Leaf Orthodontics Three Leaf Orthodontics Waxhaw Location

Three Leaf Orthodontics supports youth swimming programs that help kids build confidence, teamwork, and strong community connections.

A smile is a major part of a young person's confidence, but we know that true self-assurance is built through the challenges kids overcome in sports, the arts, and the classroom.” — Dr. Shane Markey

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Leaf Orthodontics is officially recognizing the profound impact of local youth swim programs on the character development of young athletes. From high-energy summer leagues to elite, year-round competitive clubs, these programs serve as vital hubs for building the discipline, resilience, and community spirit that Dr. Shane Markey and his team at Three Leaf Orthodontics value most.The Culture of Commitment in South CharlotteIn the Waxhaw, Marvin, and South Charlotte area, the swimming culture is exceptionally robust and highly competitive. It is common for local athletes to dedicate themselves to rigorous year-round training schedules, often balancing early morning practices with demanding academic loads. This environment fosters a unique culture of teamwork and personal growth, providing a foundation for success that extends far beyond the pool deck."Community support is truly at the heart of our local practices," says Dr. Shane Markey, founder of Three Leaf Orthodontics. "We serve so many families who are deeply embedded in these teams, and we see firsthand the incredible confidence these kids gain through their hard work and dedication. Our goal is to be a steady supporter in the background, ensuring these swim programs have the resources they need to help young athletes thrive both in and out of the water."Beyond the pool, a healthy smile serves as the finishing touch on the character and poise these athletes cultivate. Whether through braces or Invisalign, orthodontic care reinforces the self-assurance students develop through their rigorous training and discipline. Herein lies the strong connection between athletic programs and orthodontics. The Three Leaf Orthodontics team serves families in their Waxhaw location and also South Charlotte in Southpark Key Support for Local FamiliesBy centering on the athletes and coaches who drive these programs, the practice aims to help strengthen the social fabric of the Waxhaw and South Charlotte communities. This focus remains on the hard work happening at the pool and the shared goals of local families.Their support strategy includes:-Sustaining Local Events: Providing resources for swim programs and seasonal initiatives that bring neighborhood families together.-Strengthening Youth Growth: Helping maintain positive, confidence-building environments where young athletes feel empowered to set and achieve ambitious goals.-Aiding Holistic Development: Recognizing that the discipline learned in the pool translates directly to academic and personal success.A Legacy of Local AdvocacyThe orthodontic practice’s commitment to the region extends well beyond the swimming world. Dr. Markey is a consistent advocate for local school athletic and theater departments, school annual funds, and various community sports clubs. This broad-based support reflects the practice's philosophy that a healthy community is built on a variety of creative and athletic outlets."A smile is a major part of a young person's confidence, but we know that true self-assurance is built through the challenges kids overcome in sports, the arts, and the classroom," adds Dr. Markey. "We understand the 'swim parent' lifestyle—the early mornings and the tight schedules. Our practice is designed to offer a smooth, flexible experience for families balancing these commitments, ensuring that world-class orthodontic care fits seamlessly into their busy lives. We are here to support them in every way that we can."About Three Leaf OrthodonticsThree Leaf Orthodontics provides orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults in its Waxhaw and Southpark locations. Led by Dr. Shane Markey, the practice combines advanced technology with a community-first approach. By offering flexible scheduling and a patient-centered environment, Three Leaf Orthodontics helps families achieve healthy, beautiful smiles through braces and Invisalign treatment, while supporting the local programs that help their patients grow.

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