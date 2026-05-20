New Image Paint Protection Pairs Paint Correction With Long-Lasting Ceramic Coating in Denver

New Image Paint Protection Ceramic Coating in Denver for Audi Showroom Ferrari Dino

Professional car detail shop in Denver utilizes a multi-step paint correction process before applying any ceramic coating for long-lasting results.

We have worked on close to 10,000 vehicles in 30 years, and we treat a daily driver the same way we would treat a rare Porsche or Ferrari. Meticulous paint correction first, and then ceramic coating.” — Matt Matthew, Owner

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Image Paint Protection , a longtime specialist in paint correction and ceramic coating in Denver , has outlined the multi-step finish-restoration process the specialty shop uses on every vehicle it coats. The car detailing company, based at 3930 S Kalamath Street in Englewood, just west of I-25 between Sheridan and Cherry Hills Village, treats paint correction as a non-negotiable foundation rather than a quick buff. It pairs paint correction work with professional-grade ceramic coatings rated to protect vehicles for at least five to nine years.Owner Matt Matthew, who has installed automotive finishes for 30 years and has worked on close to 10,000 vehicles, says the order of operations is what separates a coating that disappoints from one that lasts. New Image performs a meticulous, multi-step correction that removes swirl marks, light scratches, and oxidation, ensuring the surface is as close to perfect as possible before any ceramic coating is applied.Why Paint Correction in Denver Matters When Applying Ceramic CoatingColorado driving conditions are unusually hard on automotive paint. Sun exposure at altitude accelerates oxidation, while gritty winter roads and summer hail leave behind swirl marks, light scratches, and dulled clear coats. Many Denver-area drivers turn to ceramic coatings hoping to restore depth and gloss, only to find the finish locks in the very imperfections they wanted gone. New Image Paint Protection addresses that by treating paint correction in Denver as a separate, deliberate stage of the process rather than a single buffing pass.The shop's paint correction work also matters for customers who later add paint protection film, a clear bra, color-change PPF, or full car wraps. Because each of those services sits directly against the factory finish, defects in the paint surface stay visible underneath, and a transparent film can magnify them. Correcting the paint first means the protection layer goes on over a surface the owner is genuinely happy with.A Multi-Step Process Behind Every Ceramic Coating in DenverAfter paint correction is complete, New Image applies professional-grade ceramic coatings designed to hold up for at least five to nine years, depending on the product chosen and the customer's maintenance routine. The coatings add hydrophobic water-shedding properties, resistance to UV exposure at Colorado altitudes, and a deeper visual gloss that sits on top of the corrected finish.Matt Matthew said the shop's stance is to prioritize quality over volume. New Image installs paint protection film and clear bra packages, color-change and gloss car wraps, ceramic window tint, and Tesla-specific and exotic-vehicle services, but only at a pace that lets a single skilled installer finish each vehicle to the same standard. The customer base spans daily drivers, family SUVs, exotics, and classic muscle cars, and the shop's stated policy is that every one of them receives the same level of preparation and care.In a statement, Matt Matthew framed the shop's philosophy:"I have worked on close to 10,000 vehicles in 30 years, and I treat a daily driver the same way I would treat a rare Porsche or Ferrari. Paint correction first, then a ceramic coating that actually lasts," said Matt Matthew, Owner of New Image Paint Protection.That standard, the shop says, is what drives repeat customers from across the Denver metro to bring multiple vehicles in over time. Customers visit the shop from all across the Denver area, including Centennial, Cherry Hills, Columbine, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl, Lakewood, Littleton, Lone Tree, and Sheridan. Clientele have also sought out the shop from across the country.Reviews from owners of Teslas, Ferraris, Porsches, Range Rovers, BMWs, and classic restorations frequently call out the same details: a dust-controlled installation bay, daily progress photos, and seams and edges that do not lift over time.Many of those reviews come from clients who selected New Image after touring multiple Denver-area shops, and they frequently cite the importance of seeing a single installer perform the work rather than handing the vehicle off to a rotating production line. Matt Matthew is the lead installer on every project, which the shop says keeps both the correction stage and the coating application consistent from one car to the next.New Image Paint Protection is also a known referral partner for local restoration shops and car dealerships, which use the company as their trusted installer for paint protection film, ceramic coating, and clear bra work on high-end project cars. That mix of daily-driver and collector-vehicle work informs the shop's view that correction quality, not coating brand alone, determines how a finish ages.About New Image Paint ProtectionNew Image Paint Protection is an automotive finish specialist serving the greater Denver metro from its facility at 3930 S Kalamath Street in Englewood, Colorado. The shop has more than 25 years of operating history and provides paint correction, ceramic coating, paint protection film, clear bra installation, color-change and gloss car wraps, ceramic window tint, and Tesla specialty services for clients in Centennial, Cherry Hills, Columbine, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl, Lakewood, Littleton, Lone Tree, and Sheridan. More information is available at https://newimageppf.com or by phone at 303-999-7109.

Professional Ceramic Coating in Denver

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