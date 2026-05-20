County Transfer Station Temporarily Closed Due to Fire

The Alachua County Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station (5115 NE 63rd Ave., Gainesville) is temporarily closed to the public following an overnight fire. The closure also affects the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

Crews are working to safely reopen the facility for residents as soon as possible.

During the closures, residents can utilize any of the five rural collection centers​ when they reopen on Friday, May 22.

Although the source of the fire is not yet known, this is a reminder that lithium batteries should be disposed of as hazardous waste, not thrown into regular garbage containers.

The public is encouraged to monitor the county’s social media channels and future press releases for information about the fire and the anticipated reopening of the facility.

For more information, contact Waste Collection and Alternatives Manager Patrick Irby at 352-548-1285 or pirby@alachuacounty.us.