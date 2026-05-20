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Extreme Water Shortage Declared in the Region

​​The Suwannee River and St. Johns River water management districts have updated water shortage declarations for each of their portions of Alachua County and surrounding areas due to ongoing drought conditions and declining aquifer water levels.

The following water conservation actions are required and apply to wells and water supplied by a public or private utility:

  1. Landscape irrigation is limited to one day per week, between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
  2. Homeowners’ associations may not require additional watering of landscapes. 
  3. Non-essential water uses are prohibited, including fountains and washing of streets, sidewalks and driveways.
  4. Pressure/soft washing for aesthetic reasons is prohibited.


Residents are asked to postpone planting new landscapes until the rainy season arrives, as the establishment period requires additional water, and establishment irrigation is currently limited, which may hinder landscape success. 

“While we have experienced some rainfall in recent weeks, it will take considerably more to replenish our aquifer,” said Stacie Greco, water resources manager for Alachua County Environmental Protection Department. "Conserving water helps protect our regional water supply and local spring and river flows.”

Learn more about the water shortage and further watering restrictions for the region, at the Alachua County Water Resources or St. Johns River Water Management District websites.

For more information, contact Alachua County Senior Planner Eliana Bardi at 352-264-6810 or ebardi@alachuacounty.us.

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Extreme Water Shortage Declared in the Region

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