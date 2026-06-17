Nakamoto Forestry Debuts Clear Vertical Grain Sugi

Clear Vertical Grain Sugi (Japanese Cedar)

A premium, quartersawn Japanese cedar offering a sustainable alternative to old-growth cedar.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nakamoto Forestry , the world’s leading provider of premium Japanese wood cladding, debuts Clear Vertical Grain (CVG) Sugi , expanding its portfolio to include the most exacting grade of sugi, or Japanese cedar, available in North America.In Japan, sugi (Cryptomeria japonica) is the predominant species used in construction and architecture, valued for its grain, workability, and natural resistance to insects, decay, and fire. Defined by a straight, exceptionally clear grain with little to no knots, CVG Sugi offers a calm, uniform surface with no visual distraction. The grain runs clean and consistent from end to end, producing a refined, architectural expression that emphasizes proportion and light rather than texture or pattern.Clear vertical grain cedar—once commonly sourced from old-growth forests—is no longer widely available in meaningful volumes. Through carefully managed forestry refined over generations, Nakamoto Forestry cultivates comparable fiber quality from responsibly managed stands, offering an ethical alternative to the old-growth cedar historically used in high-end construction.Nakamoto Forestry’s sugi trees are intentionally cultivated from seedlings over a 70- to 80-year growth cycle. They are planted at nearly twice the typical density to slow the trees’ girth expansion, resulting in tighter growth rings that yield stronger, more dimensionally stable boards with consistent coloration. Over decades, the forests are selectively thinned, and lower branches are removed to produce clear lumber.Large-diameter logs are quartersawn to produce true vertical grain—a process that prioritizes clarity over yield and requires the highest grade material. Boards are then air-dried for a full year prior to profiling, allowing the wood to acclimate gradually and reducing internal stresses. The result is a stable, refined surface with enhanced hardness and long term durability.A premium addition to the company's lineup, CVG Sugi establishes a new tier within Nakamoto Forestry’s lineup, elevating the overall catalog while offering architects a rare, premium cedar product suited to both contemporary and traditional applications.CVG Sugi is available in nickel gap shiplap profiles for exterior siding and interior paneling and ships throughout North America from a stocking warehouse and prefinish shop in Portland, Oregon. Fire performance testing indicates ASTM E84 Class B.About Nakamoto ForestryFounded in 1959, the Nakamoto Zourin group is the world’s largest manufacturer of authentic yakisugi “shou sugi ban” siding. The Nakamoto family has managed sugi (Japanese cedar) and hinoki (Japanese cypress) forests in Hiroshima since the 1920s. As a pioneer in the industry, Nakamoto Forestry makes yakisugi according to Japanese tradition, while developing new technologies and products, such as innovative coatings, that enhance the durability and aesthetic beauty of its wood. Nakamoto Forestry is PEFC certified, a chain of custody sustainable forestry compliance standard.Nakamoto Forestry North America distributes throughout North America from a stocking warehouse and prefinish shop in Portland, Oregon. They have been recognized for a commitment to quality products, sustainable operations, and care for its local forests. For more information, please visit www.nakamotoforestry.com or follow @nakamotoforestry on Instagram.

Clear Vertical Grain CVG Sugi Siding Unboxing

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