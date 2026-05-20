Governor appoints four to the bench

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments May 19.

Cary A. “Bo” Hardee III of Madison to serve as judge on the Third Judicial Circuit Court



Hardee has owned Hardee Law Firm since 2011. Previously, he worked as a partner at Caminez and Hardee, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Hardee fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Leandra Johnson.

Brian Toti of The Villages to serve as judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Toti has served as an assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2023. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and his juris doctor from Barry University. Toti fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Shelby Senn of Wildwood to serve as judge on the Sumter County Court

Senn has served as an assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2017. Previously, she served as a certified legal intern in the Fifth Circuit State Attorney’s Office. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her juris doctor from Barry University. Senn fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Alicia Carothers of Panama City to serve as judge on the Bay County Court

Carothers has served as a deputy county attorney for Bay County since 2024. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney in the 14th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her juris doctor from Faulkner University. Carothers fills a judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Shane Vann.