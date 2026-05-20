Delaware North’s ‘Bee the Difference’ campaign raises over $19K for pollinator education

Third annual campaign raised more than $19,000 for The Bee Cause Project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental education

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware North’s third annual “Bee the Difference” campaign, held from April 1 to May 5, raised more than $19,000 for The Bee Cause Project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental education.Launched in celebration of Earth Month, the campaign featured the Bee’s Harvest Margarita, a limited-time cocktail made with PATRÓN tequila. A total of 23,100 margaritas were sold across 61 participating Delaware North locations.This year’s donation will help The Bee Cause Project:• Expand access to hands-on environmental education experiences for over 5,000 students and educators across the U.S.• Train and support 20 educators with environmental literacy, conservation and sustainability resources to inspire environmental stewardship, scientific curiosity and sustainability leadership in classrooms and communities nationwide.• Provide 10 schools or nonprofit organizations with comprehensive Educational Pollinator Grants to develop pollinator-friendly habitats, youth education and more.• Introduce or support over 200,000 pollinators through new habitats and ongoing stewardship efforts led by students and educators.“We continue to see remarkable growth in both engagement and results from this initiative,” said Lindsay Truesdell, senior director of marketing for sports and partnerships. “It’s inspiring to witness the dedication of our team members alongside our guests’ eagerness to make a difference.”The campaign also featured an enhanced augmented reality experience, which provided a glimpse into how agave plants are pollinated, then used to make tequila.Top-performing locations included UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack in Wheeling, W.Va., Paseo, Céntrico & Tiendita at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Calif. and Tenaya at Yosemite in Fish Camp, Calif.Since its inception, “Bee the Difference” has raised more than $85,000 to support pollinator protection and education.

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