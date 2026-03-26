Delaware North’s award-winning ‘Bee the Difference’ campaign returns for Earth Month

Exclusively available from April 1 to May 5, the campaign will offer guests at more than 70 Delaware North U.S. operating locations a specially crafted cocktail: the “Bee’s Harvest Margarita,” a premium margarita made with PATRÓN Silver Tequila.

From April 1 to May 5, more than 70 Delaware North U.S. operating locations offering the ‘Bee’s Harvest Margarita’ with PATRÓN Silver Tequila

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware North , a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, announced the launch on of “Bee the Difference,” its fourth annual campaign in partnership with The Bee Cause Project to promote education and awareness for our planet’s pollinators.Exclusively available from April 1 to May 5, the campaign will offer guests at more than 70 Delaware North U.S. operating locations a specially crafted cocktail: the “Bee’s Harvest Margarita,” a premium margarita made with PATRÓN Silver Tequila.This year’s campaign features an interactive augmented reality experience (accessible on mobile devices from a QR code) that brings guests to the Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, where PATRÓN makes all of its tequila. Customers will have the opportunity to complete a series of mini-games to learn about how tequila is produced and the role of pollinators in the process.Given the importance of pollination for Weber Blue Agave, a critical ingredient in tequila, Bacardi USA – the parent company of PATRÓN – is dedicated to limiting the environmental impact on tequila production and protecting pollinators. It’s the first tequila distiller to be GLOBALG.A.P. (Global Good Agricultural Practice) Certified for meeting agricultural standards.“Delaware North is proud to once again invite our team members and guests to ‘Bee the Difference,’ supporting pollinator education and preservation through this year’s campaign,” said Debbie Friedel, corporate senior director of sustainability at Delaware North. “Bees pollinate thousands of plants and play a vital role in sustaining our ecosystems and global food systems, and we are honored to spotlight their impact across our U.S. operations – from stadiums and national parks to restaurants and gaming destinations.”This is the fourth year Delaware North has partnered with The Bee Cause Project on the “Bee the Difference” campaign during Earth Month to raise awareness about the impact of pollinators and their role in our environment and agriculture. Delaware North has donated over $65,000 to the nonprofit organization.Delaware North operations participating in this year’s “Bee the Difference” campaign include several Patina Group locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando; State Grill and Bar inside the Empire State Building in New York City; Yavapai Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park; Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark.; and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, among many others.The Bee Cause Project is a nonprofit focused on educating and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards while protecting the planet’s precious pollinators. The project offers a variety of grants and resources to schools and nonprofit organizations across North America, Canada and beyond.

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