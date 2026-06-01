New Guide Shows Marketers How to Turn Personalization Into Measurable Growth

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2026 resource from evok advertising helps CMOs build the data foundation, segmentation, and automation needed to scale personalization across channels

Most marketing leaders can articulate why personalization matters. The harder problem is building the systems and data infrastructure to make it work consistently at scale.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new guide for marketing leaders offers a practical roadmap for closing the gap between knowing personalization matters and actually building a program that delivers on it. Published by evok advertising, a full-service marketing agency with offices in Lake Mary, Tallahassee and Memphis, the resource is titled "The Complete Guide to Marketing Personalization: Using Data to Create Tailored Customer Experiences."Consumer expectations around personalization have shifted from aspirational to baseline, and the brands executing it well are generating revenue advantages that compound over time. The guide addresses the gap most organizations face: they've started personalizing, but they're operating in silos, relying on outdated demographic segments, or deploying personalization in one channel while ignoring the others.The resource walks marketing leaders through the full execution path: building a first-party data foundation, moving beyond demographics into behavioral and predictive segmentation, designing dynamic email and website experiences, using marketing automation and AI to orchestrate the customer journey, executing channel-specific tactics across paid, social, and SMS, and measuring impact in a way that connects to revenue and lifetime value.The guide also addresses the infrastructure decisions that determine whether a personalization program scales or stalls, including data unification, customer data platforms, and the cross-channel coordination required to keep experiences consistent as a customer moves between touchpoints.Evok brings deep experience in data-driven marketing strategy customer segmentation services , and marketing automation solutions for clients across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, and other industries. The agency partners with brands to build personalization programs that move the needle on acquisition, retention, and lifetime value.The complete guide is available now on the evok advertising website. Marketing leaders interested in strengthening their personalization strategy can learn more about evok's services and connect with the agency team.

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