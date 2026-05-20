Smart Senior Series to Present Downsizing with Dementia: Options, Timing and Transitions in Arlington

The Smart Senior Series

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smart Senior Series will present a free educational seminar, Downsizing with Dementia: Options, Timing and Transitions, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:30 pm at the ACTIV Center in Arlington. The seminar is designed to help families better understand the options, resources, and support available when navigating memory loss and future care decisions.As memory-related changes become more common in aging families, many people are faced with difficult questions about safety, caregiving, daily support, and future living arrangements. Planning ahead and understanding available resources can help reduce stress and allow families to make decisions with greater confidence and clarity.This seminar will explore the pros and cons of staying at home versus relocating, review memory care and support options, and discuss services that can provide valuable assistance for both caregivers and those experiencing memory-related changes. Attendees will also learn how early conversations and thoughtful planning can help families feel more prepared for the future and avoid making important decisions during a crisis.Topics will include recognizing when additional support may be needed, understanding different levels of care, exploring available community resources, and learning how support services can benefit both individuals and caregivers. The seminar is intended to provide practical information in a supportive, educational environment.“This is a topic many families struggle with, often without knowing where to begin,” said Ingrid Sullivan. “Our goal is to provide practical information, support, and guidance so families can better understand their options and feel more prepared for the road ahead.”John Sullivan added, “Families often feel overwhelmed because there are so many decisions tied to memory loss and caregiving. We want people to know they do not have to figure everything out alone. Having information early can make these conversations and transitions much easier.”Event DetailsDownsizing with Dementia: Options, Timing and TransitionsThursday, June 41:30 pm to 3:30 pmACTIV Center – ArlingtonThe seminar is free for seniors and their guests, but seating is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call 817-635-1043 or visit www.SmartSeniorSeries.com About the Smart Senior SeriesFounded in 2018 by Senior Downsizing Experts, the Smart Senior Series provides free educational seminars focused on topics especially important to older adults and their families. Seminar topics include downsizing, senior living options, health and wellness, financial and legal planning, caregiving, and other issues related to aging. Through informative, community-focused events, the series has helped educate and empower hundreds of seniors across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

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