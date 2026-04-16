Senior Downsizing Experts to Host 'Nature as Wellness' Seminar in Arlington

The Smart Senior Series

Free seminar explores simple, natural ways to support health and well-being

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Downsizing Experts will host a new installment of the Smart Senior Series , Nature as Wellness: A Simple Path to a Healthier Life, on Thursday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, offering older adults and their families practical ways to support overall well-being through simple, everyday choices.The free educational seminar will explore how spending time outdoors, connecting with natural surroundings and embracing mindful movement can play a meaningful role in physical, mental and emotional health. The program will also introduce alternative wellness approaches that align with a natural, balanced lifestyle, including gentle, noninvasive therapies designed to promote relaxation, reduce discomfort and support a more balanced way of living.Presented in a conversational panel format, the seminar will feature knowledgeable professionals who will share insights and answer questions in an engaging, approachable setting. Attendees will gain practical ideas they can begin using right away, whether at home or in their community.“Many people are looking for simple, realistic ways to feel better without overcomplicating their lives,” said Ingrid Sullivan. “This seminar is about helping people understand that small, consistent habits — like spending time in nature — can have a meaningful impact on how they feel every day.”Participants will learn how to incorporate nature into daily routines, even in small ways, and how different wellness approaches can work together to support long-term health. The seminar is designed to be educational and informative, with no sales presentations, and encourages attendees to explore what works best for their individual lifestyle.“We want people to leave feeling informed and empowered, not overwhelmed,” said John Sullivan. “Our goal is to provide options, share resources and create a space where people can learn and ask questions without any pressure.”The Smart Senior Series, founded by Senior Downsizing Experts, has been educating older adults across the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2018 through free seminars focused on topics that matter most to aging adults and their families.Seating is limited so registration is required. Dates and times are subject to change. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to receive updates and event reminders.For more information or to register, visit SmartSeniorSeries.com.

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