Wordtide Theatre Launches ShowTalk Industry Platform

Showtalk Event Lysistrata Poster The Welkin Poster

LONDON, MIDLOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wordtide Theatre has launched its 2026 initiative ShowTalk , an online platform connecting theatre-makers with industry professionals, production expertise, and cross-cultural exchange. The initiative marks a new stage in the company’s development, functioning both as a public talk series and as an emerging production platform supporting international theatre collaboration.The platform is co-founded by Wordtide Theatre founder Qi Wang and Chenxing Liu, founder of X-star. It reflects a shared aim to build sustainable frameworks for UK-China theatre exchange, with a focus on bilingual creation, translation practice, and the circulation of contemporary performance across different cultural contexts.Launching in 2026, ShowTalk will present a programme of online industry sessions bringing together producers, theatre-makers, and cultural practitioners. The series combines practical insight with critical discussion, offering access to professional knowledge while opening up broader conversations around how theatre is made, funded, and shared internationally.The first confirmed session features Robert Blackmore, Associate Producer at C venues, one of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s major venue operators. He will share insights into producing at the Fringe, including programming, venue operations, marketing strategies, and the practical realities of presenting work at the world’s largest arts festival. The session is aimed at giving artists clearer tools to navigate large-scale festival contexts.Another session brings together two Asian theatre makers working across acting, directing, writing, movement, and criticism. Their discussion focuses on funding strategies, cross-cultural identity, and sustainable artistic practice, and considers how artists work across different cultural and institutional systems, and how questions of access and identity continue to shape contemporary theatre-making.Alongside its talk programme, ShowTalk also includes a developing review strand, featuring critical responses to contemporary theatre work. The section is intended to create space for writing that sits between criticism and practice, with a particular focus on cross-cultural and bilingual performance.As a 2026 launch initiative, ShowTalk also functions as a developing production platform for Wordtide Theatre, supporting the creation of bilingual and cross-cultural work. Alongside its public programme, it is intended to support longer-term collaboration between UK-based and international artists, with a particular emphasis on UK-China exchange.Wordtide Theatre is a London-based theatre company and an official partner of Chinese Culture Week (CCW) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Its produced work has been staged across venues including Omnibus Theatre and Hoxton Hall, and has toured or appeared in a range of UK and international theatre festivals. Further sessions and editorial content are currently in development for 2026, including themes such as translation in performance, co-production models, and independent theatre practice across international contexts.

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