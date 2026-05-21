UK-based Roarrr Theatre Announces Its Core 2026 Performance Season

Post-show sharing session after a sold-out performance of Here Comes Gudong at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London. UK tour poster for HEIMER. Roarrr Theatre’s Lunar New Year fair in London, spring 2026.

LONDON, MIDLOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roarrr Theatre , a prominent UK-based theatre company founded by Chinese artist and director Portia Yuran Li, today officially announced its core performance programme for 2026. Its critically acclaimed, award-winning family production Here Comes Gudong will serve as a strategic focus for the year, formally launching its China tour in 2026. At the same time, the company’s new production HEIMER, alongside a series of public art projects, will appear across major UK festivals and arts platforms. This programme marks Roarrr Theatre’s continued commitment to UK-based creation while steadilyadvancing two-way cultural and artistic exchange between China and the UK.An Award-Winning Production Returns to Its Original Story Context: Here Comes Gudong Announces China TourAs Roarrr Theatre’s signature production, Here Comes Gudong achieved both strong audience response and critical recognition last year. The production not only received excellent box-office results and audience feedback at London’s landmark Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, but also made a notable impact at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe. It won the official Keep It Fringe Award, was named Best Family Show in Theatre Weekly’s Best Show Series, and received three nominations at the IC Awards. In 2026, this internationally recognised production will cross the ocean to begin a China tour from Shenzhen to Beijing. This marks not only an important step in Roarrr Theatre’s international strategy, but also a meaningful return for a theatre work rich in Eastern cultural elements to its original story context, where it can enter into deeper cultural dialogue with audiences in China.New Production HEIMER Arrives, Continuing Roarrr Theatre’s Momentum on UK StagesWhile its acclaimed production continues to move towards touring, Roarrr Theatre’s original creative momentum remains strong. Its new production HEIMER premiered at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London and is about to enter a new festival presentation cycle:On 2 July: HEIMER will be presented at Highlight Festival in London.On 20–23 August: The production will travel to the Edinburgh Fringe, with a run at theSpaceUK, Theatre 3, where it will share Roarrr Theatre’s latest artistic exploration with international audiences, industry professionals and producers.Deepening Public Education and Expanding a Cultural Bridge Between China and the UKBeyond theatre productions, Roarrr Theatre is also entering a significant period of development in public art and cultural exchange. Family Programme Producer for Edinburgh’s “ Chinese Culture Week ”: During this August’s Edinburgh Fringe, Roarrr Theatre will act as producer for the family programme section of Chinese Culture Week. Through this role, the company aims to promote high-quality Asian cultural programming on one of the world’s largest arts platforms. Cross-disciplinary public art: As part of the UK’s Commons Festival, the company will present The Giant Tablecloth Mural, a drawing workshop at Stanley Arts in London. Commissioned from Artistic Director Portia Yuran Li, the project uses unconventional interactive formats to explore new possibilities for community art.About Roarrr TheatreRoarrr Theatre is an independent theatre company based in the UK, founded and artistically directed by Chinese artist and director Portia Yuran Li. The company is dedicated to exploring distinctive theatrical expression at the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures. Through high-quality stage productions, cross-cultural family theatre and public art projects, Roarrr Theatre creates imaginative and emotionally resonant theatrical experiences for audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds.英国Roarrr戏剧发布2026年核心演出季版图由华人艺术家、导演李喻然（Yuran Li）在英国创立的知名戏剧团体 Roarrr戏剧(Roarrr Theatre)今日正式发布其2026年核心演出规划。备受业界赞誉的获奖家庭剧《咕咚》（Here Comes Gudong）将作为年度战略重点，于今年正式启动中国巡演。同时，剧团全新力作《海默》(HEIMER)及多项公共艺术项目也将密集登陆英国各大重要艺术节。此番布局标志着该剧团在深耕英伦本土创作的同时，正稳步推进中英双向的文化艺术交流。荣誉佳作回归原生语境：《咕咚》宣布中国巡演作为 Roarrr Theatre 的代表作，《咕咚》(Here Comes Gudong)在去年取得了巨大的商业与口碑双丰收。该剧不仅在伦敦地标剧院（Lyric Hammersmith Theatre）收获了极佳的票房与观众反响，更在去年的爱丁堡边缘艺术节（Edinburgh Fringe）上大放异彩，一举夺得“Keep It Fringe 官方大奖”，并被英国权威戏剧媒体《Theatre Weekly》评为“最佳剧目系列——最佳家庭剧”（Best Show Series's Best Family Show）, 并一部剧获得IC奖三项提名。2026年，这部满载国际赞誉的佳作将跨越重洋，正式开展从深圳到北京的中国巡演之旅。这不仅是 Roarrr戏剧国际化战略的重要一步，更意味着这部蕴含丰富东方元素的戏剧作品，将真正回归其“原生的故事语境”，与中国本土观众展开深度的文化对话。全新力作《HEIMER》重磅登场，持续发力英伦舞台在经典剧目稳步推进巡演的同时，Roarrr戏剧的原创动力依然强劲。其全新制作《海默》(Heimer)于伦敦汉默史密斯抒情剧院完成首演，并即将开启新一轮的艺术节展演周期：7月2日：《海默》将受邀登陆伦敦 Highlight Festival（高光艺术节）。8月20日至23日：该剧将正式进军爱丁堡边缘艺术节，于theSpaceUK（Theatre 3）进行连续展演，向全球专业观众及制作人展示其最新的艺术探索。深耕公共教育，拓展中英文化艺术桥梁除了剧场演出， Roarrr 戏剧 在公共艺术与文化交流领域的布局同样迎来高光时刻。1. 爱丁堡“我们的文化周”合家欢出品方： 在今年8月的爱丁堡边缘艺术节期间， Roarrr Theatre 将作为“我们的文化周”（Chinese CultureWeek）家庭项目板块的出品方，致力于在这一全球最大的艺术平台上推广优质的亚洲文化。2. 跨界公共艺术： 作为英国Commons Festival 的一部分，剧团将在伦敦Stanley Arts 艺术中心推出《巨型桌布壁画》绘画工作坊。该项目由艺术总监李喻然受委约创作，旨在通过打破常规的互动形式，探索社区艺术的新可能。关于 Roarrr 戏剧Roarrr 戏剧是一家总部位于英国的独立戏剧团体，由华人艺术家、导演李喻然创立并担任艺术总监。剧团致力于在东西方文化交汇处探索独特的戏剧表达，通过高质量的舞台制作、跨文化家庭剧目以及公共艺术项目，为不同文化背景的观众提供充满想象力与情感共鸣的戏剧体验。

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