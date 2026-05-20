EASA Management System Assessment Tool for Operators (MSAT)

Sofema Aviation Academy Launches New EASA Management System Assessment Tool for Operators (MSAT) Training Course

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Academy has officially announced the launch of a new online training course, " EASA Management System Assessment Tool for Operators (MSAT) ,".The one-day equivalent course is designed to provide aviation professionals with practical knowledge and hands-on exercises regarding the application of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) MSAT. The curriculum covers initial certification, continuing oversight, management of multiple certificates, and integrated management systems.Course Curriculum and StructureThe training is divided into ten distinct modules to ensure a comprehensive overview of the assessment tool:General IntroductionMSAT Fundamentals & PSOETerms & DefinitionsSafety CultureIntegrated Management SystemsPreparing for an MSAT AuditEvidence & Self-AssessmentAudit Readiness & Continuous ImprovementUnderstanding the 12 Elements of the ICAO SMS FrameworkCase Studies & Wrap-UpCore Learning ObjectivesThe program focuses on developing specific regulatory and operational competencies. Upon completion, participants are expected to:Understand the fundamental applications and significance of the EASA MSAT within the aviation industry.Apply MSAT methodology to real-world scenarios through practical, structured exercises.Develop compliance skills for utilizing the tool during routine oversight and evaluation activities.Evaluate safety culture metrics to support safety-first operational environments.Navigate the 12 elements of the ICAO SMS Framework, EASA requirements, and multi-certificate organizational structures.Registration and Membership ProgramsRegistration can be completed directly through the Sofema platform , with group enrollment options coordinated via email.About Sofema Aviation ServicesSofema Aviation Services provides regulatory training and consulting services to the aviation industry. Through its commercial training arm, Sofema Aviation Academy, the organization delivers technical and compliance-based training aimed at supporting safety, quality, and regulatory standards globally.

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