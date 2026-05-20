Sofema Aviation Academy Launches New EASA Management System Assessment Tool for Operators (MSAT) Training Course
Sofema Aviation Academy Launches New EASA Management System Assessment Tool for Operators (MSAT) Training CourseSOFIA, BULGARIA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Academy has officially announced the launch of a new online training course, "EASA Management System Assessment Tool for Operators (MSAT),".
The one-day equivalent course is designed to provide aviation professionals with practical knowledge and hands-on exercises regarding the application of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) MSAT. The curriculum covers initial certification, continuing oversight, management of multiple certificates, and integrated management systems.
Course Curriculum and Structure
The training is divided into ten distinct modules to ensure a comprehensive overview of the assessment tool:
General Introduction
MSAT Fundamentals & PSOE
Terms & Definitions
Safety Culture
Integrated Management Systems
Preparing for an MSAT Audit
Evidence & Self-Assessment
Audit Readiness & Continuous Improvement
Understanding the 12 Elements of the ICAO SMS Framework
Case Studies & Wrap-Up
Core Learning Objectives
The program focuses on developing specific regulatory and operational competencies. Upon completion, participants are expected to:
Understand the fundamental applications and significance of the EASA MSAT within the aviation industry.
Apply MSAT methodology to real-world scenarios through practical, structured exercises.
Develop compliance skills for utilizing the tool during routine oversight and evaluation activities.
Evaluate safety culture metrics to support safety-first operational environments.
Navigate the 12 elements of the ICAO SMS Framework, EASA requirements, and multi-certificate organizational structures.
Registration and Membership Programs
Registration can be completed directly through the Sofema platform, with group enrollment options coordinated via email.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services provides regulatory training and consulting services to the aviation industry. Through its commercial training arm, Sofema Aviation Academy, the organization delivers technical and compliance-based training aimed at supporting safety, quality, and regulatory standards globally.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
team@sassofia.com
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