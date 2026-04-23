Sofema Aviation has partnered with Eastwing Aviation Institute to expand access to European Union Aviation Safety Agency-aligned training in Nigeria through a bursary-supported program.

Sofema Aviation Partners with Eastwing Aviation Institute to Expand Training Access in Nigeria

SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation has entered into a partnership with Eastwing Aviation Institute to support the expansion of the Sofema Bursary Program. The initiative is focused on strengthening aviation capacity in Nigeria by providing students, instructors, and industry professionals with access to internationally recognized training.The collaboration follows the outcomes of the Eastwing Youth Competition, which identified a need for increased investment in aviation education and technical skills development across Africa.Under the agreement, the Eastwing Aviation Institute will work with Sofema Aviation to deliver a portfolio of more than 525 online courses aligned with European Union Aviation Safety Agency standards. The training portfolio includes:> Safety Management Systems (SMS)> Continuing Airworthiness (CAMO)> Aviation Quality Assurance> Maintenance Planning and Compliance> Aviation Leadership and ManagementAccording to the Eastwing Youth Foundation, the initiative is intended to address competency gaps by supporting the development of skills aligned with international regulatory requirements.Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema Aviation, stated that the partnership supports the organization’s objective of increasing access to regulatory training and contributing to the development of aviation professionals in Africa. As part of the agreement, Sofema Aviation will provide a €10,000 training bursary to support participant access.Since its establishment in 2008, Sofema Aviation has partnered with more than 3,500 aviation organizations worldwide, issued over 700,000 certificates, and developed a training portfolio exceeding 500 technical and regulatory courses.Edeh Christopher, Founder of the Eastwing Youth Foundation, noted that the partnership aims to align local training frameworks with international aviation standards and support the long-term development of aviation professionals in Nigeria.The collaboration combines Sofema Aviation’s regulatory training experience with Eastwing’s regional engagement to support ongoing workforce development within the aviation sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.