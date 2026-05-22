California Supreme Court flooded with briefs on Kern River case from outside groups

More than a dozen “friend of the court” briefs have been filed with the state Supreme Court debating whether a local judge erred when he ordered that enough water be kept in the mostly dry Kern River bed through Bakersfield for fish.

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