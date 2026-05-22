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No need to prove health info seen to sue over data breach: CA Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court ruled plaintiffs can bring lawsuits regarding medical record data breaches without proving who actually viewed the information. But the court nonetheless sidelined a lawsuit from a student who tried to sue an educational contractor for allegedly losing track of his personal information in a data breach.

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No need to prove health info seen to sue over data breach: CA Supreme Court

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