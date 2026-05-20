Applications Open for New Electric Farm Equipment Grant

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Electric Farm Equipment Grant (EFEG) program. This new program helps Minnesota farmers purchase electric farm equipment to reduce air pollution.

The MDA expects to award up to $6.6 million through a competitive review process. Individual awards will range from $1,500 to $150,000, with about 90 grants expected to be awarded. The EFEG program requires a 25% cash match. Grant funds are provided as reimbursements, meaning grantees must pay project costs upfront and submit proof of expenses before receiving reimbursement.

“Agriculture has an important role to play in reducing pollution and building a more sustainable future,” said Commissioner Thom Petersen. “This grant is part of Minnesota’s broader climate-smart food systems initiative, helping farmers invest in electric alternatives while supporting resilient local food systems across the state.”

Eligible applicants include Minnesota farmers and livestock producers, and organizations that train or support farmers. Priority will be given to projects that replace diesel- and gas-powered farm equipment with electric alternatives, especially equipment that plays an important role in the farm’s day-to-day operations.

Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on our Electric Farm Equipment Grant webpage. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Funding for the EFEG program comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant awarded to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). Get the latest information on the initiative and open grant opportunities by visiting the MPCA’s climate-smart food systems website.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us