Minnesota Awards $4.7 Million to Strengthen Soil Health

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Soil Health Financial Assistance Program (SHFAP) again saw exceptional demand this year, awarding 166 grants totaling almost $4.7 million to support conservation practices that build soil health and protect Minnesota’s water resources. Funding reached farms and watersheds in 79 counties, with an average award of about $30,000.

The next application round will open in August and remain available throughout the month. Individual producers, producer groups, and local governments are encouraged to apply. Application materials are available on the soil health webpage.

SHFAP provides cost‑share grants covering up to 50% of equipment costs, with awards ranging from $500 to $45,000. Eligible purchases include no‑till drills, air seeders, strip‑tillage units, and other equipment that supports regenerative and soil‑building practices.

“Overwhelming interest in this program shows a clear demand for tools that help build healthier soils, protect water quality, and ensure long‑term productivity,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “This year’s response reflects continuing momentum among producers to expand their conservation practices.”

Demand for the program continues to exceed available funding. Since its launch in 2023, individual farmers and eligible groups have submitted 1,115 applications, with 351 projects funded to date—or $10.3 million awarded out of $33.1 million requested. To date, the program has supported conservation work across more than 526,000 acres of Minnesota farmland.

Producers interested in preparing for the next application period can find program details, eligibility information, and planning resources on the SHFAP webpage.

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Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us