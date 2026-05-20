Conectys Launches Kboo, an AI‑Driven Gig Workforce Platform for Data Science, CX and Trust & Safety

Meet Kboo, an AI‑driven gig workforce platform for data science, CX, and trust & safety. Kboo: access to global gig talent, powered by AI‑assisted matching and enterprise‑grade governance.

A core pillar of Conectys’ Four‑Talent Model, enabling AI‑assisted matching, hyper‑elastic global talent, and enterprise‑grade governance.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conectys, a Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) leader, has launched Kboo.ai , a Gig workforce platform powered by AI, which connects a global gig workforce with businesses looking for elastic talent.As a core component of Conectys’ Four‑Talent Operating Engine, Kboo gives brands access to a hyper-elastic, on-tap network of vetted independent contractors spanning more than 180 countries, while maintaining full visibility into delivery quality and performance.Together, these features position Kboo as a tailored alternative to traditional freelance marketplaces, seamlessly integrated alongside in-house teams, AI agents, and traditional hiring models.Made for High‑Volume, High‑Stakes ProcessesKboo is tailored to complex, multilingual workflows, where deployment velocity, quality, and compliance are critical. It is especially valuable for companies working to strengthen their AI models with specialist human experts, or for businesses expanding into new markets, increasing language coverage, or managing sensitive, high‑stakes operations.In detail, Kboo supports a wide range of needs, from rapidly scaling international customer teams and engaging specialists for complex content moderation processes to securing dedicated capacity from data annotators. It also enables access to niche skills, including developers, designers, translators, AI trainers, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) experts engaged in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) initiatives.“Many companies are facing demand that changes faster than their forecasts. Volumes spike, channels expand, languages shift, required skillsets change, and the work still has to be done right the first time. We’ve seen many of our clients try to bridge this gap with ad‑hoc freelancers or rushed hiring, and it rarely delivers the consistency or quality they need. Kboo is our answer to that gap. Its talent orchestration engine ensures that extra capacity is added as an extension of the core team, rather than a bolt-on. The result is consistent standards, clear accountability, and the flexibility to scale up or down without compromising delivery,” said Arnold Cobbaert, Founder and CEO of Conectys.Built for Independent Contractors, Not One‑Off GigsFor candidates, Kboo provides access to high‑impact projects and a broad range of remote gigs. Importantly, joining Kboo, independent contractors benefit from clearly defined gigs, consistent expectations, predictable compensation, and reliable payments, within a more structured and transparent environment than typical Gig platforms. Kboo also enables talent to build a verified track record, opening the door to more advanced, higher‑value opportunities rather than cycling through disconnected, one‑off tasks.“We know that many talented people focus on industry opportunities but are tired of chaotic gigs, unclear scopes, and unpredictable pay. Kboo gives them clearer briefs, transparent improvement input, and a way to build a track record on work that actually matters,” Cobbaert added.How Kboo WorksAs the Gig workforce pillar of Conectys’ Four‑Talent Operating Engine , Kboo connects businesses and independent contractors in a single, structured environment.Candidates register their skills, experience, and pay expectations, while companies define projects and requirements. The platform then uses AI‑assisted matching to connect the two, including through custom global or targeted sourcing campaigns for highly specialized profiles.In practice, Kboo is built to turn “we may find some people over the next 4 weeks” into “we have a readily available pool of people with exactly the competencies we need, ready to activate on our projects” through a series of deliberate steps that do not leave coordination to chance.The core steps include:1. Precision Matching, Powered by AIThe Kboo’s matching engine uses AI‑assisted logic to pair projects with independent contractors based on skills, language, availability, and pay compatibility. It goes beyond keyword search to rank and select talent suited to the actual work requirements.2. Structured Launch, Not Ad Hoc CoordinationRather than relying on fragmented communication, Kboo runs a structured launch that includes onboarding, workflow setup, and delivery management. This ensures selected candidates are fully integrated into production environments with clear tools and expectations. The result is usable production capacity, not just a list of profiles.3. Execution Under Pressure, With Built‑in GovernanceOnce work is live, Kboo supports rapid scaling with strong contractor‑to‑task alignment and predictable outcomes, even as volumes, languages, or channels shift. Reporting and governance are embedded, which is paramount for quality‑sensitive and result-focused operations.4. More Than Talent Access: A Full Operating StackKboo is surrounded by the infrastructure required to run operations end‑to‑end, including contracts, access provisioning, SOPs and runbooks, task and ticket management, SLA and time tracking, in‑app communication, and secure file handling.It comes with quality, reputation, and analytics layers, as well as governance and compliance tooling. Additionally, the ecosystem supports global payments and billing, including payouts, invoicing, FX, and tax handling. Gig workers can be integrated with systems such as LMS, KYC, payment gateways, CRM/ticketing/VoIP, storage/DLP, observability tools, and AI‑assist solutions.Elastic Gig in Action: a case studyConectys supported a global entertainment brand under extreme time pressure ahead of a multinational fantasy league event tied to a major tournament. With millions of users and real‑time user‑generated content expected, there was no time to build permanent teams.By activating its curated Gig workforce in key markets, Conectys rapidly onboarded independent contractors to deliver 24/7 multilingual content moderation and community support. At the same time, AI tools handled real‑time content checks in the background. Within just a couple of weeks, the client went from no coverage to a fully operational, elastic Gig layer that could flex with traffic spikes and protect player experience.Part of Conectys’ Four‑Talent Operating EngineKboo is the Gig workforce pillar of Conectys’ Four‑Talent Operating Engine, complementing dedicated CX, Trust & Safety, and Data Labeling teams with AI solutions and Employer of Record (EoR) capabilities. Together, these models can be deployed independently or combined, depending on the complexity, scale, and risk profile of the work.1. CX, Trust & Safety, Data Labeling teams: Skilled agents with language, STEM and cultural expertise.2. AI: Chatbots, voicebots, pre-annotation, AI Content Moderation handling volume and routine tasks.3. Gig: Curated independent contractors enabled through Kboo.4. EoR: Compliant hiring for rapid market entry.About ConectysConectys is a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) partner that helps brands design, operate, and optimize customer experience, Trust & Safety, content moderation, data annotation and labeling, back‑office, and digital operations. The company combines flexible talent sourcing, AI, analytics, and multilingual delivery to create agile, compliant, and scalable operations for global brands.About Arnold CobbaertArnold Cobbaert is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conectys. He leads the company’s global strategy and transformation agenda, focusing on high‑impact partnerships and long‑term outcome-based client engagements. Trained as a chemist, he brings a systems‑thinking approach to outsourcing in sectors where speed, security, and regulatory compliance are critical.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.