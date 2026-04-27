Conectys Launches Cairo Hub to Expand Global CX and Trust & Safety Delivery

Conectys expands into North Africa with a Cairo hub, bringing multilingual CX and Trust & Safety solutions to EMEA markets through a partnership with ITIDA.

By integrating the Egyptian workforce into our BTO model, we can help clients launch new language combinations, optimise their operating workflows, and scale CX and content moderation programmes.” — Monica Zdrancotă, Chief People Officer at Conectys

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conectys, a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) provider, has launched a new customer experience (CX) and Trust & Safety (T&S) hub in Cairo, Egypt via its affiliate, Arcowave Outsourcing. The location is Conectys’ first site in North Africa and a new base for international clients seeking scalable, multilingual outsourcing solutions across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.From Cairo, Conectys will serve clients worldwide with omnichannel call and contact center operations , content moderation, data annotation, and back‑office processing solutions. Each program will be orchestrated and supported by skilled local agents fluent in English, Arabic, French, and selected additional European languages.1. Four Talent Model Powering Conectys’ BTO Delivery in North AfricaAs a company that champions the BTO model and AI‑enabled operations, Conectys will power North Africa projects with a combination of the four talent segments. This includes:- Highly skilled, empathetic teams with cultural understanding.- Agentic AI, Conversational AI, and other AI‑enabled tools to ensure efficiency and scale.- Trained Gig professionals who can ramp up quickly.- Employer of Record (EoR) capabilities, when clients need rapid, compliant hiring in a new market.2. Conectys Formalizes Egypt Presence with ITIDATo anchor its long‑term commitment to Egypt, Conectys has formalized its presence through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) , the national body responsible for developing the country’s IT and outsourcing sector.The MoU establishes a collaborative framework among business entities, the Egyptian government, and industry stakeholders, outlining shared objectives for job creation, digital exports, and the delivery of high‑value global services. Its key aim is to collaborate with leading outsourcers and attract international investment in digital business services.By participating in these initiatives, Conectys supports Egypt’s growth as a strategic hub connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, leveraging the country’s talent pool, digital infrastructure, and pro‑investment policy environment to deliver BTO solutions for demanding clients.“Egypt brings together exactly what we look for in a strategic delivery market: great talent, strong digital infrastructure and a government that takes outsourcing seriously. With this opening, Conectys’ delivery footprint now spans five continents: Europe, Asia‑Pacific, North America, Latin America and Africa. We are on a clear growth trajectory, and we have no intention of slowing down – and that is largely thanks to our skilled people and smart sourcing solutions,” said Monica Zdrancotă, Chief People Officer at Conectys.3. Egypt’s Strengths as an Outsourcing DestinationEgypt is emerging as a maturing, tech‑enabled outsourcing destination where global organizations can run complex operations at scale, moving beyond its traditional image as a purely low‑cost location.Key Egypt’s strengths include:- One hub, many markets: At the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Egypt offers time‑zone alignment with major EMEA hubs and access to Gulf, European, and African markets from a single delivery base.- Outstanding talent: The country combines a large, educated workforce and strong STEM pipelines with a steady flow of multilingual graduates, enabling regional and global language coverage.- Modern digital infrastructure: Public and private ICT investments in technology parks, data centers, high-capacity broadband, and upgraded telecom networks support always‑on, omnichannel CX and data‑intensive services.- Supportive business environment: Pro‑investment legislation, OPEX‑linked incentives for export‑oriented roles, and dedicated technology zones with tax and customs benefits help providers launch and scale programs with reduced operational risk.4. Egypt’s Outsourcing Boom in Numbers: Jobs, Exports, and Growth TargetsAccording to Ahram Online and Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), job opportunities in the outsourcing sector increased by 101.1 percent, reaching 181,000 roles in 2025, up from 90,000 in 2021. The government plans to expand employment in outsourcing services exports to 630,000 jobs by 2029. The sector is a major source of foreign currency and a key driver of Egypt’s digital exports, with a national target to raise outsourcing exports to around USD 9 billion by 2026.These fundamentals make Egypt a core pillar in Conectys’ EMEA delivery strategy.5. A Modern Cairo Hub for CX and Content OperationsCairo is the epicenter of Egypt’s outsourcing industry and home to Conectys’ flagship site in North Africa. The city combines modern infrastructure, a deep talent pool, and strong regional connectivity, making it an ideal base for CX and Trust & Safety operations.The new Conectys office in Cairo is a modern, well‑equipped delivery center designed to host large, scalable teams that support clients in digital platforms, fintech, e‑commerce, gaming, and more. From this vibrant city, Conectys will deliver BTO solutions that help clients launch, adapt, and scale operations efficiently and securely.“By integrating the Egyptian workforce into our BTO model, we can help clients launch new language combinations, optimise their operating workflows, and rapidly scale CX and content moderation programmes across EMEA and beyond. All while also contributing to Egypt’s growth as a trusted global services location,” said Monica Zdrancotă, Chief People Officer at Conectys.“Right now, for instance, we are working at full speed to hire customer service representatives with English, French, Spanish, German, and Arabic, as well as English‑speaking content moderators, together with team managers and a TA expert. We currently have around twenty open positions, and that’s just the beginning,” she added.6. About ConectysConectys is a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) company specializing in multilingual customer experience, content moderation, and data annotation services. With more than 20 years of experience, it has evolved from a regional outsourcing provider into a BTO partner for multinational brands, operating across sectors including retail, e‑commerce, travel, fintech, gaming, social media, and more.Today, Conectys delivers solutions in more than 100 languages globally, operating 14 modern delivery hubs and a global gig workforce in over 180 countries. By combining skilled people, AI expertise, and elastic global capacity, Conectys helps clients launch, adapt, and scale complex operations with speed and confidence.7. About Monica ZdrancotăAs Conectys’ Chief People Officer, Monica Zdrancotă plays a critical role in shaping the company’s growth and workforce strategy. She leads Conectys’ global people agenda, including talent acquisition, employer branding and leadership development. She also helps the organisation drive growth through strong hiring pipelines, supports its digital‑first transformation and promotes best‑in‑class employee engagement across markets.

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