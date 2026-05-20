ASP CID INVESTIGATING CORNING SHOOTING: SUSPECT ARRESTED
May 19, 2026
CORNING, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Baker Sawmill Company in Corning.
At approximately 4 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Corning Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting call at the business. Upon arrival, deputies located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended near the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was also found to have sustained a gunshot wound.
The two victims were transported to local hospitals and later transferred to medical facilities in Little Rock and Memphis for further treatment.
At the request of the CCSO and CPD, ASP Special Agents assumed the investigation.
The suspect, William K. Donald, 52, of Corning, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and, upon release, was taken into custody and booked into the Clay County Detention Center on two felony counts of First-Degree Battery
The investigation is ongoing.
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