Wednesday, May 20, 2026

CANADA, May 19 - Note: All times local

8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

Note for media: