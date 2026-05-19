Wednesday, May 20, 2026
CANADA, May 19 - Note: All times local
8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
Note for media:
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