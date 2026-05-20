Co-response grant supports behavioral health response in Mesa County

Mesa County is continuing efforts to connect people experiencing behavioral health crises with care and support in the community.

On May 12 , the Board of County Commissioners approved a $300,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Administration for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Co-Response Unit.

The Co-Response Unit pairs a POST-certified deputy with a licensed behavioral health clinician to respond to calls involving individuals in crisis.

The team works to de-escalate situations, connect individuals with appropriate services and reduce unnecessary use of hospitals and detention facilities. After the initial response, the unit follows up with individuals to help ensure they remain connected to care.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Co-Response Unit responded to more than 1,500 calls for service in 2025 and diverted more than 300 individuals away from hospitals, detention facilities and other critical community infrastructure.

The grant funding will support 2.5 licensed behavioral health clinician positions within the unit.

The program helps provide alternatives during behavioral health emergencies while allowing patrol deputies to remain available for criminal incidents and other public safety calls.