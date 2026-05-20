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19th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

19th Circuit logoInterviews to fill the vacancies resulting from resignation of 19th Circuit Court Judge William L. Roby and Martin County Judge Kathleen H. Roberts will be conducted in person on June 12 at the Martin County Courthouse, 4th Floor Conference Room, on the Clerk of the Court side of the building down the hall from the State Attorneys’ Office.

Anthony George

9:00 AM

Kaitlin Lustgarten

9:15 AM

Daniel Marc Mittleman

9:30 AM

Kate Bradford

9:45 AM

Break

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM

Lindsay Stroke

10:15 AM

Jordan Showe

10:30 AM

Jeffrey Walton Hendriks

10:45 AM

Closed Door Deliberations

11:00 AM

 Members of the 19th Circuit JNC are:

Adam G. Schwartz, [email protected]

Michael Dadko, [email protected]

Nita Denton, [email protected]

Loren Esposito, [email protected]

Elizabeth Hunter, [email protected]

Katie Jay, [email protected]

Mark Miller, [email protected]

Robert Schwerer, [email protected]

Barry Segal, [email protected]

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19th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

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