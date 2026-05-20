New Members Induction Workshop, 24 June 26

This one-hour workshop is for all members. The aim of this workshop is for you to learn more about the NUJ, how chapels and branches are established and work, the benefits of being a member, and how to become more involved in the NUJ

Workshop Outline

Learn more about the NUJ, its people and structures.

Explore the benefits of NUJ membership.

What does the NUJ do?

How can you get involved?

Please book now through Eventbrite. If you have any questions, please email NUJ training: [email protected].