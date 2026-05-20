STAUFFER Launches ‘AI Search Playbook’ App, Built With Its Agentic AI Harness

AI Search Playbook was created using STAUFFER Desk, the company’s agentic AI harness for digital product work.

It is totally free. You don’t even need to give us an email. You can run AI Search Playbook multiple times to see how different inputs change the outcomes.” — Chris Stauffer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STAUFFER , a Los Angeles-based digital agency that bridges marketing strategy and technical execution, today announced the launch of AI Search Playbook , a free app that helps companies evaluate their readiness for AI-driven search and generate a prioritized action plan.AI Search Playbook was created using STAUFFER Desk, the company’s agentic AI harness for digital product work. STAUFFER Desk connects AI agents to the tools teams already use, including Jira, Slack, code repositories, project documentation, and development workflows, helping teams move from request to execution with more context, structure, accountability, and human review.“AI Search Playbook started as a test of STAUFFER Desk,” said Chris Stauffer, CEO of STAUFFER. “We wanted to use our own agentic harness to solve a real problem our clients are having. The result is a free app that gives companies a practical game plan to improve their AI search results, while showing how STAUFFER Desk can turn AI into part of your everyday digital workflow.”AI Search Playbook asks users ten questions about their online branding. Based on the answers, the app generates a phased action plan that outlines what to address now, what to improve over the next 30 days, and what to build over the next quarter.The launch comes as companies are trying to understand how discovery is changing through AI-powered search experiences. “It is totally free. You don’t even need to give us an email. You can run AI Search Playbook multiple times to see how different inputs change the outcomes,” said Stauffer. “It is a quick, practical way to learn which actions can improve your results.”AI Search Playbook is the first public app created with STAUFFER Desk, but the agentic harness is designed for a wider range of digital product work. Companies need to publish updates, improve features, and respond to changing business needs faster than ever, often with tighter budgets and smaller teams. STAUFFER Desk helps teams bring AI into the workflow in a practical way, with experienced people still guiding the work, reviewing the output, and making the decisions that matter.AI Search Playbook is available for free at www.stauffer.com/marketing/ai-search-playbook . To learn more about STAUFFER Desk, contact STAUFFER at www.stauffer.com/contact About STAUFFERSTAUFFER applies innovative technology to realize bold marketing goals, delivering solutions as promised and exceeding expectations. By bridging marketing strategy and technical execution, we help organizations adapt, grow, and thrive. Our teams unite design, engineering, and business strategy to turn ideas into outcomes, providing thoughtful collaboration and tangible results that drive meaningful change.

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