STAUFFER Named Netty Awards Nominee for Best Web Development Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STAUFFER, a Los Angeles-based digital agency that bridges marketing strategy and technical execution, was named a Netty Awards nominee for Best Web Development Agency for its work on the USC Annenberg Center for Climate Journalism and Communication website.The Netty Awards are a trusted benchmark recognizing industry leaders, global brands, and emerging disruptors across more than 100 categories. Last year’s winners included global agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and innovators from 41 countries, underscoring the Netty Awards’ reputation as one of the most respected recognitions in the industry.“We’re honored by this nomination. Our work with USC Annenberg shows how tight collaboration between marketing and engineering produces real outcomes such as clear messaging, accessible design, and a flexible WordPress foundation the team can grow with,” said Chris Stauffer, CEO of STAUFFER.Delivered on an accelerated five-week timeline, the project paired university-approved design elements with an editorial, accessible interface that reflects the Center’s unique voice while aligning with USC brand standards. The site elevates programs, research, and student storytelling and creates clear pathways to training, events, and resources.Project HighlightsFive-week launch aligned to the Center’s public debutEditorial, accessible design reflecting USC Annenberg’s voiceModular WordPress build enabling a small team to update and expandCurated resource library with tools, datasets, and reporting guidesClear calls to action for trainings, events, and ongoing engagementNominees are selected for creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence. STAUFFER’s USC Annenberg project demonstrates each of these, from the design system and content architecture to performance, accessibility, and long-term maintainability.For more information about STAUFFER and the USC Annenberg project, please visit www.stauffer.com About STAUFFERSTAUFFER applies innovative technology to realize bold marketing goals, delivering solutions as promised and exceeding expectations. By bridging marketing strategy and technical execution, we help organizations adapt, grow, and thrive. Our teams unite design, engineering, and business strategy to turn ideas into outcomes, providing thoughtful collaboration and tangible results that drive meaningful change.About the Netty AwardsThe Netty Awards are a leading awards program celebrating excellence in technology, marketing, design, and more. Backed by industry experts and extensive media coverage, the awards have recognized global brands, Fortune 500 companies, and emerging disruptors alike. With thousands of industry professionals engaging annually, the Netty Awards continue to be a trusted benchmark for recognition and success in the digital age. To learn more, visit https://nettyawards.com

