Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani today announced that New York City has extended 99,921 offers for 3-K and Pre-K for the upcoming school year, with more families receiving offers to one of their top choice programs and average travel distances decreasing across the city. This includes 2,000 additional 3-K seats for New York City families to have childcare closer to home, made possible by the state’s direct investment in 3-K.

In January, Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani announced an unprecedented investment putting New York on the path to free, universal childcare for every family across the city, including funding the first two years of 2-K, strengthening Pre-K and an aggressive focus on expanding 3-K access. Those efforts have already resulted in more families receiving offers to their preferred 3-K program and fewer families ending up on waitlists, a direct result of this partnership.

“Every child deserves a strong start, and every parent deserves to know their child has a safe, high-quality place to learn and grow,” Governor Hochul said. “Today’s announcement ensures more families are able to access the 3-K opportunities they want, and provides universal 3-K and Pre-K to nearly 100,000 children across New York City, giving more parents access to affordable childcare in their own communities and setting up the next generation for success. I’m proud to partner with Mayor Mamdani to deliver for New Yorkers across all five boroughs.”