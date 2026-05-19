Volusia County, Volusia Sheriff’s Office, and Multiple Cities Conduct Active Assailant Training Exercise

Posted On: May 19, 2026

More than 150 emergency personnel from multiple agencies across Volusia County participated in a coordinated active assailant training exercise today at the Ocean Center, reinforcing emergency preparedness and strengthening partnerships critical to responding to complex, high-pressure incidents.

Hosted by the Ocean Center and coordinated by Volusia County’s Emergency Management Division, the exercise simulated an active assailant scenario, allowing first responders to train in a realistic, controlled environment designed to reflect the demands of an actual emergency.

Participating agencies included Volusia County Emergency Medical Services, Volusia County Fire Rescue, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Daytona Beach Fire Department, and law enforcement personnel from multiple municipal police departments across Volusia County. Throughout the day, emergency personnel moved through multiple simulated scenarios designed to test coordination in fast-moving, high-stress situations while providing valuable hands-on experience across disciplines.

The training allowed responders to practice tactical operations, patient care, scene management, and unified command procedures while working together in realistic conditions. Participating agencies strengthened operational readiness and reinforced the collaborative relationships essential during large-scale emergencies.

The Ocean Center’s large footprint, multiple hallways, offices, and floors provided a dynamic setting for the exercise, allowing emergency personnel to navigate complex scenarios similar to those that could occur inside a major facility. The hands-on training gave participating agencies an opportunity to assess procedures, reinforce best practices, and identify ways to further strengthen regional preparedness.

Volusia County Emergency Management regularly coordinates emergency preparedness exercises with local and regional partners to help ensure first responders remain ready to respond to a wide range of potential emergencies.