HospiceWorks Introduces Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks for Proactive Documentation Defense

Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks helps strengthen hospice documentation before sign-off.

New Clinical Intelligence workflow helps hospices strengthen documentation before sign-off using evidence-based review inside the EMR.

Hospice providers need stronger documentation before sign-off, not more cleanup after the risk is already in the record.” — Ramon Sanchez, Founder & CEO, HospiceWorks

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HospiceWorks announced the introduction of Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks, a Clinical Intelligence workflow designed to help providers strengthen admission and ongoing visit documentation before the record is finalized.

Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks works directly inside the HospiceWorks EMR workflow using structured patient documentation already captured during the clinical process. The system helps surface evidence-based documentation concerns earlier, while also generating draft support that can reduce manual documentation burden for clinicians.

The technology was developed to support, not replace, clinical judgment, QA review, or consultant expertise.

“Across hospice, the documentation environment has changed,” said Ramon Sanchez, Founder and CEO of HospiceWorks. “Providers can no longer afford to wait until after sign-off to identify documentation risk. Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks was built to support clinicians, QA teams, and consultants by surfacing evidence-based documentation concerns earlier in the workflow. It does not replace clinical judgment or expert review. It gives teams better visibility before the record is finalized, so QA and compliance support can be more proactive, focused, and effective. It also helps reduce the manual documentation burden that keeps clinicians working after hours.”

Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks supports proactive documentation review for hospice admissions and ongoing visits, including:

• Eligibility support review

• Terminal diagnosis and LCD review

• Draft admission summaries

• Draft nursing visit summaries

• Patient-specific draft care plan recommendations

• Clinical guidance before sign-off

• Documentation risk visibility tied to structured chart data

• Care plan and follow-up gap visibility

Unlike disconnected copy-and-paste AI tools or black-box audit systems, Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks is designed around structured hospice documentation, transparency, Clinical Intelligence workflow support, and human-in-the-loop clinical review.

Recommendations and draft support remain subject to licensed clinician review, editing, and approval. The clinician remains the final authority and author of the medical record.

HospiceWorks emphasized that the goal is not more documentation. The goal is stronger, more defensible documentation that can be reviewed earlier, with less manual rework after the record is finalized.

The platform supports hospice organizations facing pressure around admission documentation support, ongoing eligibility documentation, HOPE workflows, ADR preparedness, survey readiness, care plan documentation, manual QA burden, copy-and-paste documentation risk, and clinician documentation workload.

Hospice Audit Guard Co-Pilot™ by HospiceWorks combines structured hospice documentation, workflow automation, and Clinical Intelligence review to help strengthen the record before sign-off.

HospiceWorks also includes free and fast migration for hospice providers up to 100 census.

About HospiceWorks

HospiceWorks is a hospice EMR and Clinical Intelligence workflow platform focused on proactive documentation defense, compliance-driven workflow automation, and stronger clinical documentation support for hospice providers. The platform includes hospice-specific tools designed to help providers strengthen admission and ongoing visit documentation, improve operational visibility, reduce administrative burden, and support stronger workflows across admissions, visits, HOPE tracking, and ongoing compliance management.

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