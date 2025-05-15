HospiceWorks Announces ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing Integration to Enhance Medication Management for Hospice Providers

HospiceWorks empowers hospice providers with modern, AI-enhanced EMR tools—now featuring integrated e-Prescribing with ScriptSure for safer, faster, and more efficient care delivery. Compassionate care, backed by intelligent technology. Hospice nurse smiling while using a tablet to access patient care information through the HospiceWorks EMR platform with integrated e-Prescribing.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HospiceWorks, a leading innovator in hospice EMR solutions, is excited to announce the integration of DAW Systems, Inc. ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing into its platform. This powerful new feature empowers hospice providers to electronically prescribe and manage medications directly within HospiceWorks—improving workflow efficiency, reducing errors, and ensuring timely access to patient medications.

With ScriptSure’s secure and intuitive e-prescribing system now built into the HospiceWorks platform, providers can seamlessly generate prescriptions without toggling between external systems. This integration supports compliance with prescribing regulations, enhances clinical documentation, and helps teams stay focused on patient care.

“We are proud to bring ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing to our clients,” said Ramon Sanchez, CEO of HospiceWorks. “This integration reinforces our commitment to streamlining hospice operations and delivering tools that improve both compliance and care quality. Electronic prescribing is a critical step forward in modernizing hospice workflows.”

About HospiceWorks

HospiceWorks delivers cutting-edge hospice EMR software tailored to meet the unique needs of hospice providers. With features like AI-powered documentation review, real-time care plan generation, and now e-prescribing, HospiceWorks helps organizations of all sizes provide compassionate, compliant, and efficient care.

