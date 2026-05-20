FNN™ Selects D-Link to Support Wildfire Intelligence and Emergency Response FNN™ is transforming how wildfire, utility, and emergency response teams detect, understand, and act on wildfire and lightning risk At FNN™, our mission is urgent: help identify potential risks and provide critical wildfire and lightning intelligence

FNN helps identify potential risks and provide real-time wildfire, lightning and utility intelligence; D-Link supports FNN with 5G/4G M2M Cellular IoT solutions

D-Link is honored to work with FNN™ with 5G/4G M2M Cellular IoT solutions designed for remote and demanding environments. We are proud to take part in building solutions with real-world impact.” — Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FNN™ helps identify potential risks and provide real-time wildfire, lightning, and utility intelligence; D-Link supports FNN™ with 5G/4G M2M Cellular IoT solutions designed for systems operating in remote and demanding environments.When wildfire, lightning, or extreme weather events emerge, every second of awareness matters. The sooner utilities, first responders, and public safety teams can identify where risk is developing, the sooner they can coordinate resources, protect infrastructure, and support the communities depending on them.FNN™ (Fire Neural Network™) is transforming how wildfire, utility, and emergency response teams detect, understand, and act on wildfire and lightning risk. Its AI-powered intelligence, delivered through the Esri ArcGIS platform, helps enable FNN™ to identify the highest-risk events with greater precision, detecting lightning-related infrastructure damage and lightning-ignited fires while improving situational awareness in real time.FNN™ combines patented High-Risk-Lightning™ / HRL™ detection, AI-edge computing, environmental and weather data, geospatial intelligence, and operational insight to help utilities, first responders, government agencies, broadcast companies, and critical infrastructure teams better understand risk as conditions evolve and assign specific ignition attribution.To support its field-deployed solutions, FNN™ works with D-Link, a global provider of business, industrial, and M2M IoT networking solutions. D-Link Systems supports FNN™ with 5G/4G M2M Cellular IoT hardware solutions designed for systems operating in remote and demanding environments. These solutions help provide critical wildfire, lightning, and extreme weather intelligence to flow directly from the field into the systems that support emergency response and utility operations.FNN™’s work has earned national recognition, including the Verizon x MIT Solve Disaster Resilience Prize and recognition of Tamas Kereszy, Co-founder and COO, and Caroline Comeau, Co-founder and CCO, on the Forbes 2026 30 Under 30 – Energy & Green Tech list.FNN™ also serves as the exclusive provider of High-Risk-Lightning™ data for The Weather Channel, bringing real-time wildfire intelligence to national audiences and helping highlight dangerous lightning activity as fire season unfolds.These milestones reflect the growing importance of FNN™’s innovation in wildfire intelligence, utility operations, emergency preparedness, and disaster resilience.“At FNN™, our mission is urgent: help identify potential risks and provide critical wildfire and lightning intelligence to reach the people who can use it to protect communities, infrastructure, and lives,” said Tamas Kereszy, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at FNN™. “D-Link’s support helps strengthen the field connectivity that allows our intelligence to move from remote environments into the systems that support emergency response and utility operations.”“FNN™ is applying advanced intelligence to a critical challenge in wildfire and utility operations: helping teams identify High-Risk-Lightning™ activity and wildfire ignition risk sooner,” said Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services, D-Link Systems, Inc. “D-Link is honored to work with FNN™ with 5G/4G M2M Cellular IoT solutions designed for systems operating in remote and demanding environments. We are proud to take part in building solutions with real-world impact.”By supporting FNN™ systems in remote and demanding environments with 5G/4G M2M Cellular IoT solutions, D-Link helps enable the movement of critical field intelligence into systems that support operational awareness for utilities, emergency response teams, and communities working to help protect lives, property, infrastructure, and the places people call home.For D-Link, the work reflects what business and industrial networking is meant to support: real-world deployments where field information needs to move from remote environments into the systems that help teams understand risk, coordinate resources, and respond with greater awareness.Click below for:About FNN™FNN™ (Fire Neural Network™) designs systems that provide AI-powered wildfire, lightning, and risk intelligence solutions for electric utilities, first responders, government agencies, broadcast companies, and critical infrastructure teams. Its patented High-Risk-Lightning™ / HRL™ detectors use proprietary AI-edge computing sensors to help identify High-Risk-Lightning™ events. This data is then centralized and visualized within the FNN™ Wildfire Hub™, creating a time-stamped record across the three pillars of wildfire risk management: vegetation management guided by a dynamic wildfire hazard model, asset hardening with clear insight into how grid improvements reduce ignition risk, and real-time situational awareness of utility-caused events, lightning-ignited and other fires event intelligence. Together, these capabilities help establish a verifiable record of proactive, data-driven decisions, strengthening accountability, accelerating response, reducing operational costs, and supporting more resilient emergency and utility operations.About D-LinkD-Link is a global provider of business and industrial networking solutions with more than 40 years of networking experience. The company’s portfolio includes commercial and industrial switching, surveillance and IP camera solutions, 5G/4G routers and modems, network management, and M2M IoT solutions designed to support office, edge, industrial, and infrastructure environments. Many D-Link Systems, Inc. industrial products are available in configurations intended to support procurement requirements aligned with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and Trade Agreements Act (TAA); customers should confirm applicable SKU eligibility.Media RelationsD-Link Systems, Inc.pr@us.dlink.comFNN™team@fireneuralnetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.