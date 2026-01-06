D-Link Announces New Small Business and On-the-Go Connectivity Solutions for Professionals

Total Network Solutions: Home Office to Small Business Perfect for: Restaurants & Cafés • Clinics & Practices • Retail & Boutiques • Business & Office • Education & Training • Hospitality • Franchises

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Link United States and Canada today introduced its home office and On-the-Go connectivity solutions, designed to help small businesses and remote professionals stay more connected, protected, and productive as work increasingly spans storefronts, home offices, and mobile environments.With more than 39 years of networking experience, D-Link continues to focus on solutions that address real-world business challenges, including managing more secure connectivity without dedicated IT staff, staying productive while traveling, and scaling networks as businesses grow.CONNECTIVITY DESIGNED TO SUPPORT HOW SMALL BUSINESSES ACTUALLY WORKSmall businesses today operate across a mix of fixed locations, home offices, and mobile setups. D-Link’s expanding portfolio is designed to help support these flexible work environments with business routers, smart access points, cellular connectivity, and essential business accessories that work together without unnecessary complexity or IT management.D-LINK GUARDIAN BUSINESS ROUTER AND SMART ACCESS POINT SOLUTIONSThe D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series) helps deliver enterprise-grade security features and control without complexity or the need for IT management. D-Link Guardian business routers and smart access points provide more secure, high-speed connectivity with centralized Wi-Fi access point management.Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, whether running a café, clinic, retail chain, or growing company, the D-Link Guardian Series helps connect, enhance, and scale business networks without the need for an IT department or subscriptions.D-LINK GUARDIAN MULTI-GIG BUSINESS ROUTERSo Multi-Gig Business Router with PoE (DBR-600-P)o Multi-Gig Business Router with SFP (DBR-700)Designed to help support more secure connectivity for small offices, branch locations, and distributed work environments, with flexible uplink options as business needs evolve.D-LINK GUARDIAN Wi-Fi 6 SMART ACCESS POINTo Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Smart Access Point (DBR-X3000-AP)D-Link Guardian Wi-Fi 6 Smart Access Points are designed to work with DBR-Series business routers to help extend wireless coverage across small and medium-sized business environments.HOME OFFICE NETWORKING SOLUTIONSFor home offices and small businesses that depend on reliable connectivity without the expensive overhead of IT management, D-Link offers solutions designed to keep workspaces connected and more protected.Wi-Fi 6 BUSINESS ROUTER FOR HOME OFFICES AND SMALL BUSINESSES (DBR-560)Designed to plug in more easily and connect devices more quickly, the DBR-560 helps support home offices and small businesses that rely on video calls, cloud applications, and remote collaboration. Built-in security features and VPN support help better protect business traffic without requiring subscriptions or specialized IT expertise.Whether running a neighborhood shop, building a growing content business, or managing operations from a home office, the DBR-560 helps connect, protect, and support growth while keeping setup and management straightforward.ON-THE-GO OFFICE CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONSFor professionals who travel frequently or work across multiple locations, D-Link offers portable connectivity solutions designed to help maintain access to business networks while away from the office.o Portable Wi-Fi 6 Travel Router (DBR-330)Designed to help support more secure connectivity on the go, including VPN support when accessing business or home networks over public Wi-Fi.o Portable 5G Hotspot (F530)Designed to help support mobile professionals and temporary work environments where wired connectivity may be unavailable.o USB-C 5G and 4G Cellular Modem (D501)Designed to help provide internet connectivity for compatible laptops and devices using cellular networks.BUSINESS ACCESSORIES DESIGNED FOR MOBILE AND HYBRID WORKBuilt to support productivity across home offices, shared workspaces, and mobile environments, these accessories help keep devices powered, connected, and ready for work.BUSINESS AND TRAVEL ACCESSORIESo Portable Power Bank (DPP-101)Helps Keep laptops, tablets, and mobile devices powered during long workdays, travel, or in locations without easy access to outlets.o Docking Station (DUF-901)Simplifies multi-device setups by turning a laptop into a full workstation, making it easier to connect displays, peripherals, and power through a single connection.o 10-in-1 USB-C Hub (DUP-A01)Expands ports on modern laptops, helping users connect displays, storage, and accessories when working from different locations.Available in select Canada regions:o Power Bank (DPP-201)Provides portable power for devices during travel or extended workdays away from fixed power sources.o GaN Chargers (DCF-141 and DCF-241)Deliver efficient charging in a smaller form factor, helping reduce cable clutter and bulk in bags or workspaces.o Travel GaN Charger (DCP-651)Offers a compact charging solution for professionals who need to power devices reliably while on the road.Indoor and Outdoor Camera SolutionsSURVEILLANCETo help small businesses and home-based professionals keep an eye on their spaces, D-Link plans to release two new, easy-to-use indoor and outdoor cameras that provide added visibility without complex setup. They will also include ONVIF for Third Party integration.o 5MP Outdoor Pan-Tilt Camera (CP-04)Helps monitor storefronts, entrances, patios, or outdoor work areas, with pan-and-tilt control to see more of what’s happening around the property.o 5MP Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera (CP-05)Provide visibility inside offices, home workspaces, or common areas, offering peace of mind when business owners or staff are away.SUPPORTING FLEXIBLE WORK ENVIRONMENTS“Small businesses and remote professionals are looking for connectivity solutions that fit how they actually work,” said Raman Bridwell, Vice President of Product and Services at D-Link North America. “Our portfolio is designed to help support secure, flexible connectivity without unnecessary complexity.”AVAILABILITYSelect home office and on-the-go solutions are available now, with additional products expected to roll out throughout 2026. Product availability may vary by model and region.Contact us directly to speak with a D-Link solution expert at solutions@us.dlink.com | 888-354-6574ABOUT D-LINKD-Link is a global leader with operations in 90+ locations across 43 countries, providing networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Its comprehensive portfolio ranges from industry-leading routers and switches to AI-driven cloud management and M2M and IoT services, all designed for flexible, more secure, and scalable connectivity. Learn more at http://www.dlink.com One Connection Infinite Possibilities.DISCLAIMERS AND NOTESPerformance and the environment. Actual range, distance, coverage, speed, and power or data capacity may vary, be lower for a given network, and depend on device, compatibility, cable limitations, ISP service plan, temperature, and other environmental conditions.

