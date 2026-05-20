Make Anything Talk: QRCodeKIT Turns Every QR Code Into an AI Agent

Using QRCodeKIT's AI agent Cleo at a festival to get info

The inventors of dynamic QR codes introduce a new layer that turns any QR into a conversation.

Anything carrying a QR code can now answer questions about itself. We think this changes what a QR code is for.” — Paula Rivero, COO, QRCodeKIT

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRCodeKIT, the original dynamic QR code platform, has announced Cleo, an AI agent that lives inside QR codes and answers visitors' questions in real time.When Cleo is activated on a QR code, the scan opens a conversation. A guest in front of a bottle of wine can ask which dish it pairs with. A shopper holding a cosmetic product can ask whether the formula suits sensitive skin. A buyer scanning a real estate listing can ask for the next available visit slot. The agent responds instantly, in the visitor's own language, using only the content the brand has already published behind the code.Cleo is available worldwide across every category: marketing, retail, packaging, events, hospitality, hotels, cultural venues, real estate, education, and more. More than 5,000 businesses are already using it.INTRODUCING CONVERSATIONAL QR CODESFor most of their history, QR codes have been silent shortcuts. Scan, read, leave. Cleo changes what happens after the scan. The QR code stops being a link and becomes an agent embedded in the destination, ready to answer."The object on the other side of the code starts to speak," said Paula Rivero, COO of QRCodeKIT. "A bottle, a label, a poster, a product on a shelf: anything carrying a QR code can now answer questions about itself. We think this changes what a QR code is for."ONE-CLICK ACTIVATIONThere is no model selection, no prompt engineering, no separate dashboard. When a QRCodeKIT user enables Cleo on a QR code, the system reads the landing page and builds a structured knowledge base in seconds. The agent is live the moment activation completes.Operators stay in control. From inside QRCodeKIT they can review what the agent knows, refine descriptions, add clarifications, or restrict topics. Updates propagate instantly across every scan, anywhere in the world.FROM DESTINATION TO DIALOGUEQRCodeKIT pioneered dynamic QR codes in 2009, introducing the ability to update a QR code's destination without reprinting it. That single capability is what made QR codes viable for commercial use at scale, and the platform has since powered more than 1.1 billion scans worldwide. Cleo extends the same logic from destination to dialogue: the content behind a code can now be queried, not just read.ABOUT QRCODEKITQRCodeKIT is the original dynamic QR code creator , invented in 2009. The platform helps over 1.2 million businesses worldwide create, manage, and track smart QR experiences across hospitality, retail, events, packaging, and culture.Learn more at qrcodekit.com/ai-qr-codes/

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