Your menu now talks back: QRCodeKIT launches AI-powered conversational QR menus for hospitality venues worldwide

Asking questions to the AI assistant that lives inside QR codes

With a single activation, any QR menu becomes an assistant that instantly answers guest questions.

If you already have a QR menu, you already have everything you need. We designed AI menus to activate instantly. It’s not a new system to learn. It’s a new layer on top of what venues already use.” — Diego Gopen, Co-founder of QRCodeKIT

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRCodeKIT, the original dynamic QR code platform, today announced the launch of AI chat for QR menus , a new feature that transforms traditional digital menus into conversational guest experiences.Instead of scrolling through static content, guests can now tap the chat icon in the menu page to ask questions in real time. The assistant responds instantly using only the venue’s own menu content.FROM STATIC ACCESS POINT TO LIVE INTERACTIONQR menus became standard across restaurants, hotels, and large venues in recent years. But most remain digital replicas of printed menus. AI menus change that.When enabled, the system automatically analyzes the existing QR menu landing page — including menu descriptions, uploaded PDFs, images, and additional sections — and builds a structured knowledge base in seconds. There is no separate training process. No prompt engineering. No technical setup.“If you already have a QR menu, you already have everything you need,” said Diego Gopen, Founder of QRCodeKIT. “We designed AI menus to activate instantly. It’s not a new system to learn. It’s a new layer on top of what venues already use.”The feature is designed to scale from single-location restaurants to multi-brand hospitality groups, stadiums, and high-traffic venues.Guests can ask about specific dishes, explore specials, or quickly find what they are looking for without having to navigate multiple sections. For venues managing complex menus or peak-hour traffic, this reduces friction and improves service flow.Operators remain in control. After activation, they can review and refine the AI’s knowledge base directly within QRCodeKIT, adjusting descriptions or adding clarifications at any time.A NEW SIGNAL LAYER FOR GUEST PREFERENCESBeyond guest convenience, conversational menus introduce a new operational advantage. Each interaction reveals patterns in what guests are curious about, what they search for most, and which items generate the highest interest. Without adding surveys or extra steps, venues gain subtle, real-world signals about guest preferences directly from live usage.EXPANDING THE ROLE OF QR IN HOSPITALITYQRCodeKIT pioneered dynamic QR codes in 2009, enabling destinations to be edited without reprinting. With AI menus, the company extends that flexibility into conversation. The result is a QR experience that no longer simply displays information, but responds. Conversational AI menus are available for QRCodeKIT users worldwide now.ABOUT QRCODEKITQRCodeKIT is the original dynamic QR code creator, invented in 2009. The platform helps businesses worldwide create, manage, and track smart QR experiences across hospitality, retail, events, and packaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.