UPDATE – Tuesday, May 19, 2026

CANADA, May 19 - Note: All times local Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec 12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce an important initiative to build a stronger, more resilient economy. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. National Capital Region, Canada 7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, to welcome His Majesty King Felipe VI, King of Spain. Closed to media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.