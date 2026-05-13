Protect Pets from Deadly Heat in Vehicles

Summer heat is a familiar part of life in Central Florida, but high temperatures can pose serious — and sometimes deadly — risks for pets left inside vehicles. Orange County Animal Services is reminding residents to take precautions to protect animals as temperatures continue to rise.

Already this year, Orange County Animal Services has responded to multiple incidents involving pets left inside parked vehicles. While some situations ended safely, others placed animals in life-threatening conditions and may result in animal cruelty charges through the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s incredibly upsetting and frustrating for our team because these situations are completely avoidable,” said Diane Summer, manager of Orange County Animal Services. “There are plenty of pet boarding and daycare options in our area, so there’s no excuse to put your pet’s life at risk by leaving them in a car.”

Even on days that may not feel extremely hot, temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise quickly. Studies show the interior of a car can become 20 degrees hotter within just 10 minutes and up to 40 or 50 degrees hotter within an hour. Cracking a window or parking in the shade does little to slow the rapid buildup of heat, which can quickly lead to heatstroke in pets.

Animals are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness because they cannot regulate body temperature as efficiently as humans. Warning signs of heatstroke may include heavy panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, weakness, or collapse. Without immediate medical attention, heatstroke can lead to organ damage or death.

Leaving a pet unattended in a hot vehicle is also against the law. In Florida, violations can result in fines, animal cruelty charges or removal of the animal. The state’s Good Samaritan Act also allows bystanders to take action, including breaking a vehicle window, if an animal appears to be in imminent danger.

Orange County Animal Services encourages residents to leave pets at home in a cool, safe environment whenever possible and to never leave animals in a vehicle, even for a short time. If a pet appears to be in distress inside a parked car, residents should contact local law enforcement or emergency services immediately.

“Protecting pets from extreme heat is one of the simplest ways we can prevent unnecessary suffering,” said Summer. “A little planning can make all the difference in keeping our animals safe and healthy during the hottest months of the year.”

For more information about protecting pets during hot weather or reporting suspected animal neglect, visit Orange County Animal Services.