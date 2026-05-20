DRIVEROO ADDS INTEGRATION TO GEOTAB TELEMATICS PLATFORM

Driveroo Expands Fleet Intelligence for Geotab Customers with Guided Inspection and Automated Maintenance

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driveroo , powered by ROO.AI, announced today the availability of integration between the Driveroo inspection platform and Geotab, one of the world’s leading fleet management and connected vehicle telematics platforms. This integration enables telematics data from Geotab to be utilized by Driveroo in real time to guide operators and sharpen inspection accuracy. Geotab data can also be utilized in Driveroo smart automations for equipment maintenance and driver coaching Bi-directional capabilities allow Driveroo to send data back to GeoTab for use with their system.“Geotab customers have rich vehicle and operational data at their fingertips, but ensuring complete visibility and compliant safety inspections depends on drivers actually leaving the cab,” said Leo Sigal, CEO and Founder of Driveroo. “With this integration, Driveroo smart automations can put Geotab telematics data to work in the field, driving faster operator decisions, better maintenance outcomes and stronger safety compliance.”The Driveroo and Geotab integration delivers value across a wide range of industries where vehicle and equipment safety, regulatory compliance and maintenance continuity are central to operations, including transportation, logistics, construction, manufacturing and last mile delivery. The Driveroo platform is easy to use and runs on any standard mobile device that supports an Android or iOS operating system.About DriverooDriveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.