Bowser Administration and Partners Highlight Public Safety Preparations for Summer Events

(Washington, DC) – Today, Bowser Administration public safety officials, alongside key partners, highlighted coordinated efforts underway to prepare for America’s 250th anniversary and ensure the District is ready for a safe and successful series of upcoming events and commemorations.

Officials raised awareness of key upcoming events, including the Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer on May 17 and Memorial Day weekend activities, while sharing information on anticipated traffic and Emergency No Parking impacts, transportation resources, and tools available to help residents and visitors plan ahead.

“As we prepare for a busy season of major events and celebrations across Washington, DC, we remain focused on ensuring residents and visitors can safely enjoy everything our city has to offer,” said Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah. “Through strong coordination with our local and federal partners, we are making sure the District is ready for America’s 250th anniversary and the many events that will bring residents and visitors together in the months ahead.”

The District also announced the launch of updated public information resources, including a dedicated website that will provide residents and visitors with timely updates related to public safety, transportation impacts, road closures, and event operations.

“We want DC residents and visitors from across the country to come and enjoy events throughout the summer safely,” said interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll. “Ensuring the security of large-scale events will require road closures. Event attendees are urged to use mass transit, and commuters are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes.”

“We encourage the public to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said U.S. Park Police Chief Scott H. Brecht. “Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to provide the highest level of security. But as always, attendees should review prohibited items lists before arriving, follow instructions from law enforcement officers, and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.”

“Metro is the safest, most reliable way for visitors and locals to get around to all the region’s biggest events,” said Metro Deputy General Manager Andrew Off. “As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th, we will continue coordinating with our local and federal partners to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and the community we serve.”

Additional public safety updates will take place prior to upcoming significant events, including the Salute to America celebrations planned on July 4th, and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix race scheduled for late August. Traffic impacts will be disseminated as early as possible at 250.dc.gov, and real-time updates will be available via AlertDC and @DCPoliceTraffic on X.