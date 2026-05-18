Mayor Bowser Activates the District’s First Heat Alert of the Season

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of expected high temperatures in the District of Columbia, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), in collaboration with the District Department of Human Services (DHS), has activated a Heat Alert today, Monday, May 18. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index in Washington, DC is expected to reach a high of 96°F. High temperatures are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Temperatures over 95°F can be harmful to those with existing medical conditions and can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Spending long periods of time outside or participating in outdoor physical activity may lead to heat-related illness or injury. Residents are advised to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors who may need help.

If you are concerned about neighbors experiencing homelessness, or to access free, accessible transportation to a low-barrier shelter or day center, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Heat Alerts and Extreme Heat Alerts

During the spring and summer months, the District issues heat-related alerts when the National Weather Service forecasts weather and high temperatures that present a risk to residents, especially those who are outdoors and experiencing homelessness.

A Heat Alert is triggered when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index of 95°F or above in the District.

is triggered when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index of 95°F or above in the District. An Extreme Heat Alert is triggered when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index of 105°F or above in the District.

Heat Alerts and Extreme Heat Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the District’s public notification system. Residents and visitors can sign up for free email and text alerts at alert.dc.gov.

Low-Barrier Shelters and Day Centers

Low-barrier shelters and day centers for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, provide an air-conditioned and safe place to stay, and offer additional support services and case management. For more information, visit the DHS website.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers are locations across the District where individuals can go to find relief from the heat. In addition to providing a free air-conditioned place to cool off, some cooling centers provide additional services to residents. These include public libraries, community centers and recreation centers, and youth services centers. Find your closest cooling center using the map at heat.dc.gov.

Indoor Pools and Recreation Centers

The District offers free access to indoor pools and recreation centers, operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR). Find a nearby location by visiting the DPR website.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions

Keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the heat:

Drink lots of water : Drink more water, no matter how active you are, and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, because your body will sweat more on hot days.

: Drink more water, no matter how active you are, and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, because your body will sweat more on hot days. Rest in cool places : Take frequent breaks in cool, shady areas because your body temperature will increase in the sun.

: Take frequent breaks in cool, shady areas because your body temperature will increase in the sun. Keep it cool inside : Use air conditioning if available. Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day to decrease the amount of heat coming inside. During the early morning and late evening, open windows and doors to let heat out and let cooler air in.

: Use air conditioning if available. Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day to decrease the amount of heat coming inside. During the early morning and late evening, open windows and doors to let heat out and let cooler air in. Wear loose clothing and sunscreen : Wear protective, loose-fitting clothing and use SPF-15 or higher sunscreen.

: Wear protective, loose-fitting clothing and use SPF-15 or higher sunscreen. Take cold showers : Use cold water when showering or bathing to lower your body temperature.

: Use cold water when showering or bathing to lower your body temperature. Create makeshift air conditioning : If air conditioning is not available in your home, put a bowl of ice or cold water in­ front of a fan to cool down the blowing air.

: If air conditioning is not available in your home, put a bowl of ice or cold water in­ front of a fan to cool down the blowing air. Keep kids and pets cool : Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars, ever, because the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS.

: Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars, ever, because the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS. Walk pets safely : Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

: Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler. Have your emergency kit handy: Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency.

Get Help With Utilities

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) provides financial assistance, discounts, and energy efficiency programs to help with utility bills. Visit the Utility Affordability Programs website or call (202) 737-4404 to learn more.

Know Fire Hydrant Laws

Unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.

Sign Up for CERT Training

Through the District’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), ServeDC provides free training in basic disaster response skills, including first aid, fire safety, and community support during extreme weather. Residents can learn more and sign up for free community preparedness training on the Serve DC CERT page.

Senior Wellness Centers

The Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) operates Senior Wellness Centers where seniors can beat the heat, socialize, and receive senior-specific services. Residents can learn more about Senior Wellness Centers on the DACL website or by calling (202) 724-5626 during regular business hours, or 311 after hours.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser