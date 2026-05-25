PalletTrader Expands its Managed Pallet Sourcing and Supply Program to Canada

The PalletTrader+ managed service program provides a full-scope solution to pallet sourcing, supply management and delivery for enterprise businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Turnkey PalletTrader+ “managed service” launches into the Canadian pallet market for end-to-end pallet management, streamlines sourcing and transactions.

We are a neutral procurement and management service. That neutrality and flexibility is a major selling point, and we give the customer visibility over their entire network in one place.” — John Vaccaro, president, PalletTrader

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first neutral, collaborative platform exclusively for pallets, is expanding its managed service program and digital eMarketplace for pallet sourcing and supply to Canadian shippers.The expansion, which will go live in June, brings to Canadian shippers a new “managed service” resource that will help Canadian businesses streamline pallet sourcing and management activity. Marketed as PalletTrader+, the full managed-service program leverages dedicated personnel with deep industry expertise and market knowledge to help clients bring structure and visibility to their entire pallet program, so they can reduce costs, improve consistency, and eliminate blind spots across their network, noted John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway Supply Chain Services and PalletTrader.“Canada is an obvious next step for PalletTrader+,” said Vaccaro, adding that the platform has been receiving increasing inquiries from Canada-based businesses, as well as Canadian divisions of its U.S. clients, about expansion plans. “We felt the timing was right, particularly after spending the past four years to learn from our customers, prove out the model, and build a critical mass of users,” he said.Vaccaro emphasized that for the Canada introduction, the immediate focus of the PalletTrader+ team is to reach out to Canadian pallet suppliers “to get to know them, answer questions about the service, get their feedback, and ultimately gain a thorough understanding of their needs and capabilities so we can target new, dedicated opportunities directly to them,” he explained. The managed service will provide full intra-Canada coverage, with transactions conducted in Canadian dollars.PalletTrader also has an open market functionality where independent sellers can post individual inventories, pricing and delivery timelines, and promote those to any potential buyer. Availability of the open marketplace, which also includes digital transaction settlement and payment, will be launched later this year.The Canadian market has been absent a comprehensive digital-enabled resource for third party pallet procurement management, noted Scott Geffros, CEO of the Canadian Wood Pallet and Container Association (CWPCA).“As consumers of wood packaging look for more of a one-stop shop for their transport pallet/packaging needs, having a platform that enables total pallet supply chain management makes a lot of sense,” he said. “The Association is pleased welcome PalletTrader as a member and support its managed service launch for Canadian shippers and pallet suppliers. It’s a positive development for the market.”Vaccaro cited four primary benefits pallet suppliers can expect from the PalletTrader+ managed service:• Helping suppliers access and become visible to multi-stie enterprise customers they typically couldn’t reach in traditional RFPs (requests for proposals).• Matching the operational strengths and advantages of each supplier with the right demand.• Driving consistent, repeatable volumes while building stronger relationships and minimizing typical sales friction.• Success tied to joint benefits, PalletTrader+ earns when suppliers do.“We are a neutral procurement and management service, “Vaccaro noted. “We bring to bear a trusted network of suppliers that clients can work with directly, or we can deploy a hybrid program, managing existing incumbents while bringing in new suppliers where needed. That neutrality and flexibility is a major selling point. And it gives the customer visibility over their entire network in one place.”Industry estimates peg the addressable market for white wood pallets at some $7 billion with over 500 million “one-way” white wood pallets in circulation in North America. There are more than 1,500 pallet “depots,” virtually all of which are independent businesses, each of which could have as few as five or as many as 1,000 customers. The cost of a white-wood pallet can range anywhere from $3 to $25, depending on demand, condition, size and material cost.PalletTrader+ will be introducing the Canada service at the upcoming Canadian Wood Pallet and Container Association’s Annual Meeting, to be held May 28–29 at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac hotel in Québec City. Attendees are encouraged to visit the PalletTrader exhibit for more information and for a demonstration of the Pallet Trader platform and its managed service program.For more information, visit www.pallettrader.com , call +1-877-777-7495 or email support@pallettrader.com.About PalletTrader & Bettaway Supply Chain Services South Plainfield, NJ-based PalletTrader is transforming the way businesses handle pallet sourcing and order management. Leveraging seamless technology, PalletTrader provides end-to-end pallet solutions spanning a wide spectrum of services. Their fully managed service, PalletTrader+, helps multi-site enterprise manufacturers, distributors, and 3PLs centralize pallet sourcing, supplier management, and pricing to reduce costs, improve visibility and gain control across their networks. PalletTrader’s self-service solution offers a centralized marketplace empowering both buyers and sellers of pallets with more control, convenience, and choice. Trust PalletTrader to reshape your pallet needs- where innovation meets practicality. Bettaway, who founded PalletTrader, is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on an active network of some 750 facilities, and an active supplier database of 1,500+, providing a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, a national 3PL network, and a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services.

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