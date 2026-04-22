Arrive Logistics Recognizes Bettaway Beverage Distributors as a Premier Service Carrier for 2025

Bettaway's modern fleet of trucks provides secure and safe deliveries, featuring the latest accident prevention and driver safety assist technologies.

Bettaway’s superior service, responsiveness, cost-effective on-time performance earns top carrier accolade for third consecutive year.

Success in today’s freight market requires more than simply moving loads — it requires daily collaboration, open communication, and a clear understanding of market conditions and customer needs. ” — Igor Katsman, VP Operations, Bettaway

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a leading provider of dedicated local and regional trucking delivery services in the Northeast U.S., has been named a 2025 Carrier of the Year by Arrive Logistics, a top four North American truckload brokerage.Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, ranks among North America’s largest truckload brokerages, with more than 2,000 team members across 10 offices supporting over 4,500 shippers and 10,000 core carriers.“Bettaway is proud to be recognized by Arrive Logistics as a Carrier of the Year for the third consecutive year,” said Igor Katsman, Bettaway’s vice president of operations. “Success in today’s freight market requires more than simply moving loads — it requires daily collaboration, open communication, and a clear understanding of market conditions and customer needs. This recognition is a testament to how together we have continued to successfully navigate a very challenging market and deliver consistent execution, reliability and service.”Bettaway was recognized as a Premier Service Carrier by Arrive, just one of 30 trucking firms in Arrive’s network to earn this distinction. The annual program evaluated candidates across a range of criteria, including relationship-building, proactive communication, scorecard metrics, and other important intangibles that define true service excellence “Bettaway Beverage Distributors has earned a place on this list for the third consecutive year,” said Blair Blake, SVP of Carrier Strategy. “Their team consistently delivers and has been a dependable partner since 2017. We appreciate the relationship we’ve built and look forward to continuing to drive shared success in 2026.”About Bettaway Supply Chain Services -- South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway also is the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com..ABOUT ARRIVE LOGISTICS – Austin, Texas-based Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 2,000 employees, 4,500 customers, and 10,000 core carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry. The company has been recognized for its service excellence by more than 50 enterprise shippers. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers . At Arrive, “We Deliver, So You Can.”

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