Stanford Study Finds Contingency Management Highly Cost-Effective for Methamphetamine Use Disorder

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New Stanford-led research finds contingency management reduces overdose deaths, improves long-term outcomes, and delivers strong healthcare value

Contingency management for methamphetamine use disorder isn’t just effective—it’s efficient,” — Margaret L Brandeau

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study led by researchers at Stanford University finds that contingency management (CM), a behavioral intervention that rewards positive recovery behaviors, is a highly cost-effective and life-saving approach for treating methamphetamine use disorder.

The study, “Cost-effectiveness of contingency management for methamphetamine use disorder: A model-based analysis,” shows that CM significantly reduces overdose deaths, improves long-term health outcomes, and delivers strong value for healthcare systems.

Using a large-scale simulation model, researchers found that CM programs can prevent a substantial number of deaths within just one year while increasing quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) at a relatively low cost. Even under conservative assumptions, CM remained cost-effective, reinforcing its value as a scalable public health intervention.

“Contingency management for methamphetamine use disorder isn’t just effective—it’s efficient,” said Margaret L. Brandeau, professor at Stanford University and senior author of the study. “Our findings show that even modest investments in CM can save lives, improve long-term health outcomes, and reduce overall system costs. This is a rare example of an intervention that delivers both immediate and sustained impact.”

“This study reinforces a critical truth in digital health and behavioral science—innovation only matters if it improves outcomes at scale,” said Steven Jenkins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Contingency Management Innovations (CMI). “Contingency management stands out as one of the few interventions that is both evidence-based and operationally scalable. The ability to translate rigorous research into real-world impact is what ultimately drives meaningful change in public health.”

The findings come at a critical time, as the United States continues to face rising methamphetamine use and overdose deaths. The study also supports recent policy changes that expand allowable incentives for CM programs, suggesting that such investments are not only justified but highly valuable.

By directly reinforcing treatment of adherence and abstinence, CM increases engagement in care and reduces high-risk behaviors, offering a practical, evidence-based solution to a growing public health crisis.

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