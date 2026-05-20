Contingency Management Innovations Awarded Contract with University of New Mexico Using State Opioid Response Funding

Addiction Freedom CMI Logo

New Mexico becomes a national model for how states can leverage SOR funding to expand evidence-based addiction treatment through technology

An important step in translating decades of research on contingency management into real-world practice” — Dr Kimberly Page

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contingency Management Innovations (CMI) announced it has been awarded a contract with the University of New Mexico (UNM) to deploy its AI-enabled contingency management platform, funded through New Mexico's State Opioid Response (SOR) grant. The initiative, led by Dr. Kimberly Page, PhD, MPH, Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and Principal Investigator of the NIDA-funded Southwest Clinical Trials Network node at UNM, positions New Mexico as a leader among states seeking to translate federal opioid recovery dollars into measurable improvements in treatment engagement and outcomes.

Contingency management (CM) is one of the most rigorously validated behavioral interventions in addiction treatment, backed by decades of clinical research and endorsed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). By pairing structured positive reinforcement with real-time behavioral monitoring, CM significantly increases treatment engagement, program completion, and sustained recovery, outcomes that directly align with the goals of the State Opioid Response grant program.

"This initiative represents an important step in translating decades of research on contingency management into real-world practice. By leveraging technology to support implementation, we can expand access to evidence-based interventions and better engage individuals in treatment, particularly in underserved communities across New Mexico." — Dr. Kimberly Page, Professor, University of New Mexico.

CMI will provide the technology platform for the initiative, enabling UNM's research and clinical team to deliver personalized incentives, track participant engagement, and generate the outcome data required by SOR funders. The platform is built on NIH-backed behavioral science and is designed to integrate into existing treatment and case management workflows.

"We are proud to partner with Dr. Page and the University of New Mexico on this initiative," said Steven Jenkins, CEO of Q2i, CMI's parent company. "New Mexico is demonstrating exactly how SOR funds can be put to work, investing in evidence-based, technology-enabled interventions with a proven track record. We hope this contract inspires other states to look at contingency management as a priority use of their opioid response funds."

A Blueprint for Other States

With SOR grants and billions of dollars in opioid settlement funds flowing to states across the country, questions about how best to allocate these resources are front and center for state health agencies, legislators, and advocacy organizations. Contingency management has consistently demonstrated effectiveness in increasing retention in treatment for stimulant and opioid use disorders, yet it remains significantly underutilized due to implementation barriers, barriers that CMI's platform is specifically designed to overcome.

New Mexico's decision to invest SOR funds in contingency management technology offers a replicable model for other states looking to maximize the impact of their opioid recovery dollars. CMI's platform provides the infrastructure, participant tracking, compliance reporting, and outcome data that state agencies and funders need to deploy CM at scale.

The initiative aligns with federal guidance from SAMHSA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and NIDA, all of which emphasize evidence-based, data-driven approaches to the opioid crisis.

About the University of New Mexico & Dr. Kimberly Page Dr. Kimberly Page is a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UNM and Principal Investigator of the NIDA-funded Southwest Clinical Trials Network (SW CTN) node, one of 16 centers nationally focused on developing and validating new treatment options for substance use disorders. Her research spans infectious disease epidemiology, opioid use disorder, and implementation science, with a particular focus on underserved and high-risk populations across New Mexico and beyond.

About Contingency Management Innovations (CMI) CMI develops AI-enabled digital contingency management platforms that improve engagement, adherence, and outcomes across substance-use and behavioral-health interventions. CMI's platforms are backed by NIH-funded research and designed for deployment across treatment programs, community supervision, and harm-reduction settings.



How to Make Contingency Management Work in the Real World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.