Bridge Financial Strategies Unveils All-New Website

A glance at our all-new website

Elegant Online Destination Elevates Experience for Prospects and Clients Alike

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge Financial Strategies is proud to unveil its all-new website, BridgeFinancialStrategies.com. The elegant site is designed show visitors how Bridge Financial Strategies works with its clients to help them realize the multiple dimensions of their dreams for themselves, their families, their future and their legacy.“The new site is explicitly designed to really speak to the three audience profiles we specialize in,” said Julie A. Kern, CPA, CFP, CDFA, Certified Dream Manager, Bridge Financial Strategies’ Founder, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor. “Specifically, we serve people who are bridging generations of wealth that began with their parents; entrepreneurs entering the next chapter of their lives; and people who have committed to a lifetime of intentional and steady saving.”The site’s clean, elegant design features a cinematic-quality custom-produced two-minute video, right on the home page, providing a clear and compelling overview of Bridge Financial Strategies, its offerings and its commitment to helping clients create exceptional lives for themselves and the people who matter most to them.The site’s intuitive “three-door” design allows for each audience to enjoy their own specialized experience. There are also dedicated sections providing information about Bridge Financial Strategies’ comprehensive wealth-management services, an About Us section which includes bios of its principals, a Community Involvement page which showcases how the company gives back to the community, a helpful Resource Center and a dedicated log-in portal for clients.“Our clients understand that wealth is a means, and not an end,” said Kern. “With this new website, we want to show the world how we empower others to not only dream big, but to create plans that are appropriate to their aspirations and goals.”The new site is live, now, at BridgeFinancialStrategies.com.About Bridge Financial StrategiesBridge Financial Strategies is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of comprehensive wealth management, investment management, tax strategies, legacy planning, risk management, and strategies for charitable giving. The firm specializes in helping three profiles of clients to realize their dreams: People who are bridging generations of wealth that began with their parents; entrepreneurs entering the next chapter of their lives; and those who have committed to a lifetime of intentional and steady saving. CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor Julie Kern is a CPA, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessional, a Certified Divorce Financial Analystprofessional and a Certified Dream Manager. Bridge Financial Strategies is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. For more information, visit www.bridgefinancialstrategies.com

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