Bridge Financial Strategies Unveils All-New Website
Easier access to services combines with clean, elegant lookSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Financial Strategies is pleased to announce the launching of its entirely new website at www.bridgefinancialstrategies.com. The new site promises to make it easier for current and prospective clients alike to learn about and engage with this full-service financial advisory firm in Arizona.
The new site, which was re-imagined and rebuilt from the ground up, presents the visitor with simple, elegant access to information and services designed especially for four key groups of investors: Those nearing retirement, professionals, divorcing women and those just beginning their investment journey.
From there, each audience can easily learn more about the firm and its longstanding services to clients, including comprehensive wealth management, financial planning and divorce financial planning.
There are also a wealth of other tools and information, including a complete “Knowledge Center,” blog posts, team bios and much more.
“We believe that everyone deserves freedom, dignity, and peace of mind. With our new website, Bridge Financial Strategies shows how we understand and embrace this belief, while empowering people to pursue these goals,” said Julie Kern, Bridge Financial Strategies’ CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor.
While elegant looking and simple to navigate, the site is actually quite deep and powerful. It features videos, presentations, calculators for everything from taxes to legacy planning, lifestyle tips and much more. It also features, prominently, the company’s “Bridge to a Better World”: its efforts to make a positive difference in the community it serves. These include volunteer events, charitable giving and the soon-to-launch Bridge Financial University, designed for those who seek education in various financial topics such as budgeting, college funding and investing.
To learn more about Bridge Financial Strategies, visit their website at www.bridgefinancialstrategies.com.
About Bridge Financial Strategies
Bridge Financial Strategies, is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of comprehensive wealth management, financial planning and divorce financial planning, specializing in the needs of those nearing retirement, divorced/divorcing women, professionals and those just starting their retirement journey. CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor Julie Kern is a CPA, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® professional. The firm has earned an “A+” accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit www.bridgefinancialstrategies.com.
