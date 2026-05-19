Beef Producers Reject Proposed Beef Checkoff Increase

Minnesota beef producers have voted against a proposed refundable 50-cent increase to the state beef checkoff following a statewide referendum conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

A total of 3,477 ballots were mailed to producers, of eligible ballots submitted, there were 380 ballots opposed and 377 votes in favor. As a result, the current beef checkoff assessment will remain at $1.00 per head at the time of sale, split evenly between the Minnesota Beef Council and the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.

The referendum process included public hearings held during the winter of 2025-2026 and was administered by the MDA in coordination with a contracted ballot printer and processer, No Coast Workshop.

The MDA provides administrative oversight and support for the state’s agricultural research and promotion councils, also known as commodity councils. These councils collect checkoff fees to support research, market development, promotion, and producer education for Minnesota agricultural commodities. Learn more on the Commodity Research and Promotion Councils page on the MDA website.

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Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us