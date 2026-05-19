Stratus® Acquires Page Interworks, Expanding Building Systems Engineering Capabilities

Stratus®, an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, announced the acquisition of Page Interworks, P.A., a MEP and FP firm based in NC

Their client-first mindset and commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality engineering align closely with Stratus’ culture.” — Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or “the Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Page Interworks, P.A. (Page), a mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering firm based in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.The acquisition strengthens Stratus’ building systems engineering capabilities while expanding its geographic presence in North Carolina. It also expands the platform’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality engineering solutions to clients across multi-site programs and complex project portfolios.Founded in 1994, Page provides mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services across a national footprint. It supports a diverse client base, including architectural firms, corporations, and commercial clients, with notable experience serving enterprise clients across broad national portfolios. Page’s work spans retail, hospitality, industrial, and food service sectors, delivering engineering solutions that meet aggressive schedules, evolving client needs, and demanding construction timelines.“Page’s building systems expertise strengthens our capabilities and supports our continued growth in key markets. Their client-first mindset and commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality engineering align closely with Stratus’ culture,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus.“Stratus’ growth strategy has always balanced organic expansion with the right strategic partnerships,” said Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus’ Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM. “We believe bringing Page into the team adds complementary expertise, strengthens our market position, and supports the continued expansion of our service lines and client relationships across multiple markets.”“Joining Stratus allows us to build on our strong foundation while expanding the resources and capabilities available to our clients,” said Carl Page, P.E., Founder and President of Page Interworks. “We share a commitment to quality, responsiveness, and delivering engineering solutions that meet our clients’ needs, and we are excited about what we can achieve together.”Stratusis an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Consistently ranking among the Top 500 Design Firms in Engineering News-Record, the firm offers a deep bench of industry experts through a highly collaborative approach, delivering innovative solutions across the full project lifecycle. Operating coast to coast, Stratus serves clients nationwide while maintaining a strategic commitment to supporting high-growth economies and building vibrant communities that foster the professional growth of its team. Serving public- and private-sector clients, the firm is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality service, wherever projects take shape. For more information, visit www.stratusteam.com About Page Interworks, P.A.Page Interworks, P.A., a Stratus Team company, provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering services with a national footprint spanning 49 states. The firm is known for delivering high-quality, client-focused engineering solutions across retail, hospitality, industrial, and food service sectors, supporting major clients including Lowe’s, Pilot, Wendy’s, and Starbucks. With a strong commitment to responsiveness, consistency, and community, Page Interworks delivers projects with integrity, precision, and a focus on exceeding client expectations.

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